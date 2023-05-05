'Disgruntled' Passenger Faces Law Enforcement After Making Bomb Threat in Las Vegas Airport

The man claimed there was a bomb on his luggage, which was on board a JetBlue flight he had missed.

By Emily Rella

There's been no shortage of unruly passengers in recent months, with some being kicked off a flight before the plane even makes it down the runway.

But on Thursday, a passenger who missed their flight altogether was the one making the threats.

A passenger set to jet to Los Angeles from Las Vegas on Thursday was detained after claiming that his luggage, which made it on the plane, contained a bomb.

The man, who is not being identified by law enforcement, missed his flight out of Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport but checked his bag before going through security.

"At approximately 2 p.m. today, May 4th, a disgruntled passenger who missed his flight made a statement indicating that his luggage contained a possible bomb on the JetBlue flight number 879 from Las Vegas," an airline captain told traffic services, per local outlet Fox 5 Vegas.

The Las Vegas Police Department didn't specify whether or not it pressed specific charges against the man but stated that it "took enforcement action against the subject."

Officials have not announced if there was indeed a bomb on the plane, but according to FlightAware, Flight 879 left Las Vegas just before 1 p.m. (37 minutes after it was set to depart) and landed safely in Los Angeles at 2:02 p.m.

A similar incident occurred in March when a United Airlines flight was grounded at Burlington International Airport in Vermont after a crew member found a bomb threat posted in the bathroom.

The plane was moved to a "special location," where it was assessed by local authorities and a bomb squad and deemed safe.
