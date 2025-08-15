While jet lag can definitely be a drag, don't let it ruin your trip. With these tricks, you should be adjusted in no time.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Any traveler who crosses multiple time zones is likely to experience jet lag. The good news, however, is that jet lag can be prevented. Whether you're traveling for the upcoming holidays or a business trip in the future, here's what you need to know to beat jet lag.

Related: Business Travel Can Wreck You—Here's What To Do About It

What is jet lag?

First, let's talk about jet lag in general.

A person suffering from jet lag has a temporary sleep problem due to time zone differences between their normal daily rhythms and the time zone they are in. You usually experience this problem when traveling across three or more time zones. You will notice this especially if you cross the international date line. That's the line between the South and North Poles, and it's also the boundary between one calendar day and the next.

The conditions of travel can also contribute to jet lag, including sleep deprivation, long periods in an uncomfortable position, excessive drinking of caffeine or alcohol and poor air quality in the cabin.

As you arrive in a new time zone, your circadian rhythms remain accustomed to the time of day from where you departed. As your body adjusts, you may experience symptoms of jet lag.

Symptoms of jet lag

There are a variety of symptoms associated with jet lag, but the most common are:

Fatigue

Daytime drowsiness

Nighttime restlessness

Problems sleeping

Difficulty concentrating

Irritability

Headaches

Digestive problems

Mood swings

After traveling, these symptoms usually last 24 to 48 hours.

Related: 4 Ways to Prevent Jet Lag From Sabotaging Your Business Trip

Is there a way to reduce or resolve jet lag?

To overcome jet lag, you need to align your body's circadian rhythm with your destination's sunrise and sunset times. There are also a few other steps you can take:

Sync up your circadian rhythm

You need to synchronize your body's 24-hour internal clock to the 24-hour day at your destination if you're going to beat jet lag. There are, however, a number of factors that must be taken into account in order for this to be accomplished:

You should take into account whether you are traveling east or west. It is common for jet lag to increase when traveling eastward. Similarly, think about the number of time zones crossed. If you cross over three time zones, you're more likely to get jetlagged. Travel time, the arrival time of your flight, and your typical sleep schedule also play a role.

As a result of these variables, jet lag cannot be treated in a single way. A plan involving light exposure and melatonin is typically necessary to quickly overcome jet lag. Together, these can help you retrain your internal clock.

Also, in order to adjust your circadian rhythm, you need to time your activities properly. Exposure to light and melatonin at the wrong time of day can aggravate jet lag and further disrupt your circadian rhythm.

Keep in mind that the symptoms of jet lag may persist even when you have a well-developed travel plan. Although jet lag affects everyone differently, reorienting your circadian rhythm can reduce the likelihood of it negatively impacting your trip.

Related: 7 Things to Add to Make Your Morning Routine More Productive in 2022

Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally by the body. At night, just before sleep, your body begins to produce melatonin. In addition to helping you initiate sleep, melatonin regulates your circadian rhythm.

By disrupting your circadian rhythm, jet lag can alter the production of melatonin. The right dosage of melatonin supplements may help realign your internal clock. Supplements containing melatonin can be purchased over the counter without a prescription. It is also possible to boost melatonin levels with prescription drugs that influence melatonin production or its effects on the body.

Melatonin can be taken by most people without significant side effects. However, it may have interactions with other medications in some people, causing grogginess and stomach problems. Before taking melatonin, consult your doctor as with any drug or supplement.

According to the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center, low, short-acting doses (0.5 mg or less) are recommended in the following situations.

Traveling westward: When you have adapted to local time, melatonin can help shift the body clock to a later time.

When you have adapted to local time, melatonin can help shift the body clock to a later time. Traveling eastward: Until your body clock has become accustomed to local time, take melatonin at local bedtime every night until it has shifted to an earlier time.

For those who cannot take melatonin or prefer natural alternatives, more natural deep sleep gummies are an option. These gummies often contain ingredients like valerian root, chamomile, magnesium, or passionflower, which can support relaxation and improve sleep without the use of melatonin.

Light exposure

Natural light is the most important factor affecting circadian rhythm. People interpret sunlight, even on cloudy days, as a crucial signal to regulate their internal clock.

When you are exposed to natural light at your destination, acclimatizing to the new time zone is easier. Don't rush outside, however. As soon as you land, you may wish to avoid light until the following morning, depending on how far you have traveled and the time you landed.

Light from artificial sources, such as electronic devices, also affects circadian rhythms. As such, when you're planning to go to sleep, remain in the dark and try to avoid artificial light.

When natural light isn't available, what can you do? An LED light box can provide higher illuminance with stronger circadian effects. If you're traveling westward, maximize your exposure to bright light in the evening. If you're traveling eastward, make sure you are exposed to as much light as possible in the morning.

How to prevent jet lag

Once again, jet lag is incurable. You can, however, prevent it or reduce its severity in several ways. Listed below are some science-based tips:

Before you travel:

A few days before your trip, adjust your sleep schedule. When traveling east, try to go to bed and wake up earlier every morning. During your westward travels, try waking up later and going to bed earlier.

When traveling east, try to go to bed and wake up earlier every morning. During your westward travels, try waking up later and going to bed earlier. Leave home well rested. "Flying halfway around the world is stressful," states renowned travel writer Rick Steves. "If you leave frazzled after a hectic night and a wild bon voyage party, there's a good chance you won't be healthy for the first part of your trip."

"Flying halfway around the world is stressful," states renowned travel writer Rick Steves. "If you leave frazzled after a hectic night and a wild bon voyage party, there's a good chance you won't be healthy for the first part of your trip." Avoid alcohol and caffeine before your flight. It is possible that these substances will dehydrate you and cause you to suffer from jet lag.

It is possible that these substances will dehydrate you and cause you to suffer from jet lag. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. There is evidence that dehydration can worsen jet lag symptoms. Stay hydrated throughout your trip.

There is evidence that dehydration can worsen jet lag symptoms. Stay hydrated throughout your trip. Consider fasting. There is a theory that claims fasting triggers a temporary reset of circadian rhythms. As such, you could try fasting for 12 to 16 hours. If you have a long, international flight, this could be easier because you could avoid food on the plane.

During your flight:

As soon as you board the plane, set your watch to the time of your destination. Your new time zone will be easier to adjust to if you do this.

Your new time zone will be easier to adjust to if you do this. If you are traveling a long distance, you should try to sleep on the plane. Sleeping on the plane helps regulate your internal clock by aligning your sleep schedule with the destination's time zone, reducing the shock of transitioning to a new time zone. This rest also minimizes fatigue, making it easier for your body to adjust and recover from the long flight. Try relaxing and resting if you cannot sleep.

Sleeping on the plane helps regulate your internal clock by aligning your sleep schedule with the destination's time zone, reducing the shock of transitioning to a new time zone. This rest also minimizes fatigue, making it easier for your body to adjust and recover from the long flight. Try relaxing and resting if you cannot sleep. Don't drink alcohol or caffeine on the plane. It cannot be stressed enough that these substances can dehydrate you and make jet lag worse.

It cannot be stressed enough that these substances can dehydrate you and make jet lag worse. Every few hours, get up and move around. As a result, blood clots will be prevented and circulation will be improved.

As a result, blood clots will be prevented and circulation will be improved. Don't worry, get comfy. Worrying about jet lag can make the condition worse. Basically, anything you can do to get comfortable enough to sleep can have a very strong placebo effect.

After you arrive at your destination:

Get as much sunlight as you can. A natural sleep-wake cycle is regulated by sunlight, which helps regulate your circadian rhythm

A natural sleep-wake cycle is regulated by sunlight, which helps regulate your circadian rhythm Eat your meals at the local time. The University of Surrey found in a 2018 study that eating on a local schedule can alleviate some jet lag symptoms.

The University of Surrey found in a 2018 study that eating on a local schedule can alleviate some jet lag symptoms. Get regular exercise. Exercise, fresh air, and daylight are the worst enemies of jet lag. In addition to improving sleep quality, exercise reduces stress.

Exercise, fresh air, and daylight are the worst enemies of jet lag. In addition to improving sleep quality, exercise reduces stress. Keep awake until the local bedtime on arrival. Your body may beg for sleep, but force your body's transition to the local time. This helps synchronize your body's internal clock with the new time zone.

Related: 7 Tips for Successful International Business Travel

While jet lag can definitely be a drag, don't let it ruin your trip. With these tricks, you should be adjusted in no time.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.