Infographics

Top Tips to Create Facebook Videos to Market Your Business (Infographic)

Video is one of the best way to engage and attract customers on the social platform.
Top Tips to Create Facebook Videos to Market Your Business (Infographic)
Image credit: Qi Yang | Getty Images
Today, one of the best ways to engage customers is through video. Facebook videos can be a great, cost-effective way to do that. Creating a Facebook video campaign sounds daunting, but with a few easy tips and tricks, you'll be able to engage current customers and attract news ones.

Related: How Your Company Can Use Facebook Groups for Marketing

Keep in mind that people won't sit through long videos on Facebook. After two minutes, viewers' engagement significantly drops. That's why it's important to keep it short and sweet. If you're not sure how to keep it short, then break your video up into segments, creating a series of videos, and release them over time.

It's also important to utilize what Facebook has to offer. Instead of using YouTube or another third party site, upload your videos directly to the social platform. On average, these videos receive twice as many views and three times as many shares compared to videos coming from other sites.

Related: 5 Things You Should Know About the New Age of Video Marketing

Not sure what should be in your video? People want to learn, so focus on making how-to videos and providing text explanations within the videos to really keep viewers' attention.

From creating your video to marketing it, check out Business Backer's guide to help you create successful video marketing campaigns on the platform.

