Top Tips to Create Facebook Videos to Market Your Business (Infographic)

September 30, 2017 2 min read

Today, one of the best ways to engage customers is through video. Facebook videos can be a great, cost-effective way to do that. Creating a Facebook video campaign sounds daunting, but with a few easy tips and tricks, you'll be able to engage current customers and attract news ones.

Keep in mind that people won't sit through long videos on Facebook. After two minutes, viewers' engagement significantly drops. That's why it's important to keep it short and sweet. If you're not sure how to keep it short, then break your video up into segments, creating a series of videos, and release them over time.

It's also important to utilize what Facebook has to offer. Instead of using YouTube or another third party site, upload your videos directly to the social platform. On average, these videos receive twice as many views and three times as many shares compared to videos coming from other sites.

Not sure what should be in your video? People want to learn, so focus on making how-to videos and providing text explanations within the videos to really keep viewers' attention.

