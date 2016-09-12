How Your Company Can Use Facebook Groups for Marketing

Today, the chance that all of your brand's Facebook followers will see your posts is slim to none. Especially with some of the changes that Facebook plans to roll out in the future, such as prioritizing family and friends' posts on people's newsfeeds.

Don't let this scare you, though. There's a better way to utilize Facebook. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains why Facebook groups are the next best place to win customers and even make some friends along the way.

Facebook groups are a hidden goldmine for businesses. They are self-selected communities of like-minded individuals with shared interests. All of the people inside of them are talking, sharing and asking each other questions. It's not only a great listening device for tapping into your target audience's community, but also a place to share your expertise and gain loads of customers.

To find out how you can leverage these Facebook networks for your business, click play on the video above.

Watch more informative videos from Salma Jafri on her YouTube channel.

Related: How to Create a Facebook Messenger Chatbot For Free Without Coding

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.