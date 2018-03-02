Salma Jafri

Salma Jafri

Contributor
Content Marketing Consultant for Entrepreneurs

Salma Jafri is the host of Content Marketing Tips, a weekly vlog and blog on how women entrepreneurs can market authentically to their audience by using their natural strengths. Grab her free cheat sheet: 25 Free and Feel-Good Ways to Authentically Promote Your Content.

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression
Creativity

Roberto Blake talks about how everyone deserves a creative outlet.
2 min read
How to Get People Through the Door at Your First Event
Events

Try to find a way to set your particular event apart.
2 min read
Why You Shouldn't Try to Gain a Following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
YouTube

The key word here is "and."
2 min read
Why You Shouldn't Repurpose Your Live Videos on YouTube
YouTube

Don't try using your Facebook Live on YouTube.
2 min read
3 Simple Tips to Make Your YouTube Page Look Way More Professional
YouTube

Make your YouTube page a destination.
2 min read
4 Tips on Becoming a Great Public Speaker
Public Speaking

Perfect your speaking strategy on YouTube or through videos.
2 min read
The 5-Step Process to Getting Great Leads From Your YouTube Channel
YouTube

Here's how you can get more traffic and engagement for your business by building a strong video presence.
2 min read
How to Find Keywords That Make Your Content Pop
Keywords

Make sure your content is searchable with these tips.
2 min read
How to Use Instagram Video Like a Pro
Instagram Marketing

Learn how to optimize your content.
2 min read
How to Pick a Background for Your Online Videos
YouTube

Find a setting that works for you and your content.
2 min read
How to Build a Community With Facebook Groups
Facebook

Take your social interaction to the next level.
2 min read
5 Tips to Become a More Extroverted Introvert
Introverts

How to step out of your comfort zone when necessary.
2 min read
3 Things You Can Steal From Major Businesses to Build Your Own Brand
Personal Branding

You might not have a massive budget, but you can learn from those who do.
2 min read
7 Tips for Entrepreneurs Looking to Build Their Brands on YouTube
YouTube

Know your brand and be consistent, but don't be afraid to experiment and take cues from others' success.
2 min read
Want to Create a Video Presence? Here's How to Write, Shoot and Market Your Content.
Video

Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri walks you through her process of video production.
2 min read
