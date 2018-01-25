📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Why You Shouldn't Repurpose Your Live Videos on YouTube Don't try using your Facebook Live on YouTube.

By Salma Jafri

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri breaks explains three reasons why trying to repurpose live video from Facebook or Periscope on YouTube is a bad idea.

To start, you need to understand YouTube's platform and how it is different from Facebook. Its goals and processes are different because YouTube is a search engine, where Facebook is a social engine. Facebook is driven by interaction between social users, while YouTube is driven by audience coming to the site for specific content.

This simple difference can change what your audience is expecting and what you should be posting on your channels, and it's one example of why you shouldn't recycle your Facebook Lives on YouTube.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 3 Simple Tips to Make Your YouTube Page Look Way More Professional

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Salma Jafri

Content Marketing Consultant for Entrepreneurs

Salma Jafri is the host of Content Marketing Tips, a weekly vlog and blog on how women entrepreneurs can market authentically to their audience by using their natural strengths. Grab her free cheat sheet: 25 Free and Feel-Good Ways to Authentically Promote Your Content.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Salma Jafri

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

How to Get People Through the Door at Your First Event

Why You Shouldn't Repurpose Your Live Videos on YouTube

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Passengers Are Now Entitled to a Full Cash Refund for Canceled Flights, 'Significant' Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced new rules for commercial passengers on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

Franchising Is Not For Everyone. Explore These Lucrative Alternatives to Expand Your Business.

Not every business can be franchised, nor should it. While franchising can be the right growth vehicle for someone with an established brand and proven concept that's ripe for growth, there are other options available for business owners.

By Emiliano Jöcker
Business News

Elon Musk Tells Investors Cheaper Tesla Electric Cars Should Arrive Ahead of Schedule

On an earnings call, Musk told shareholders that Tesla could start producing new, affordable electric cars earlier than expected.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

10 Things CIOs are Prioritizing Today to Stay Ahead in 2024

The role of the CIO has become increasingly important as technology continues to shape the business world.

By Vivek Goel
Living

Younger Americans Don't Necessarily Want to Retire in Florida — and the 2 Affordable States at the Top of Their List Might Surprise You

Gen Z and millennials may be decades away from retirement, but some spots are already on their radar.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.