3 Apps that will Cut Your Chase for Capital

These apps connect entrepreneurs and investors with a single click!

October 2, 2017 2 min read

If you are an entrepreneur, the struggle to find funds is not an alien concept to you. From attending hundreds of events just to get that one right contact to then following up with the investors, it's a difficult journey. But understanding these problems of entrepreneurs are other entrepreneurs who with their apps to find funds are making the process easier.

Ah! Ventures

ah! Ventures, an app founded by Harshad Lahoti and Abhijeet Kumar is pretty easy to navigate through. On home page it captures the deals done and entrepreneurs supported along with total investors onboard the platform in numbers. The app neatly mentions about options to invest for investors or to raise capital for entrepreneurs. And the fill up form too is a breeze for both entrepreneurs and investors, much like your phone book when you save a contact.

Rating: 5.0

“We cannot let the innovative ideas die because of the lack of capital,” says Lahoti.

Grex

Founded by Abhijeet Bhandari, Grex allows users to login via web account. The app shows start-ups actively scouting for capital, those which are verified and rest which are yet to be verified, on a single page. It also shows investors listed on the platform. Startups and investors can look at respective profiles including investment stage, team, amount of investment, sector focus etc.

Rating – 4.9

“We want to help passionate and needful entrepreneurs find the right investment. Hence we have specific set of lists that gives us a brief understanding about them,” claims Bhandari.

Lets Venture

LetsVenture, founded by Shanti Mohan enables the angel investor to discover high potential start-ups and vice-versa through an easy user interface. Investors can directly connect with the founder they choose from the curated start-ups. Users can create their profile with information including how many co-founders you have, what stage your start-up is at, how much money they want to raise, what sector it serves and multiple summaries about product, team, customer traction etc.

Rating – 4.3

“LetsVenture is just not an app but the representation of the entire ecosystem, since both the investor and the start-up are always in the cycle of seeking the perfect deal,” states Mohan.