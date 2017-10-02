My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Funding

#3 Apps that will Cut Your Chase for Capital

These apps connect entrepreneurs and investors with a single click!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#3 Apps that will Cut Your Chase for Capital
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you are an entrepreneur, the struggle to find funds is not an alien concept to you. From attending hundreds of events just to get that one right contact to then following up with the investors, it's a difficult journey. But understanding these problems of entrepreneurs are other entrepreneurs who with their apps to find funds are making the process easier. 

Ah! Ventures

ah! Ventures, an app founded by Harshad Lahoti and Abhijeet Kumar is pretty easy to navigate through. On home page it captures the deals done and entrepreneurs supported along with total investors onboard the platform in numbers. The app neatly mentions about options to invest for investors or to raise capital for entrepreneurs. And the fill up form too is a breeze for both entrepreneurs and investors, much like your phone book when you save a contact.

Rating: 5.0

“We cannot let the innovative ideas die because of the lack of capital,” says Lahoti.

Grex

Founded by Abhijeet Bhandari, Grex allows users to login via web account. The app shows start-ups actively scouting for capital, those which are verified and rest which are yet to be verified, on a single page. It also shows investors listed on the platform. Startups and investors can look at respective profiles including investment stage, team, amount of investment, sector focus etc.

Rating – 4.9

“We want to help passionate and needful entrepreneurs find the right investment. Hence we have specific set of lists that gives us a brief understanding about them,” claims Bhandari.

Lets Venture

LetsVenture, founded by Shanti Mohan enables the angel investor to discover high potential start-ups and vice-versa through an easy user interface. Investors can directly connect with the founder they choose from the curated start-ups. Users can create their profile with information including how many co-founders you have, what stage your start-up is at, how much money they want to raise, what sector it serves and multiple summaries about product, team, customer traction etc.

Rating – 4.3

“LetsVenture is just not an app but the representation of the entire ecosystem, since both the investor and the start-up are always in the cycle of seeking the perfect deal,” states Mohan.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

How the Aspect of Gaining Trust in the Digital Payments Sector Helped this Start-up Bag $11.5 million

Funding

3 Great Ways to Fund Your Business Without Splitting Profits or Equity

Funding

Neobanking Start-up Begins a New League with its Funding