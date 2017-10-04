My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategy

How To Achieve (And Sustain) Triple-Digit Growth For Your Online Enterprise

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How To Achieve (And Sustain) Triple-Digit Growth For Your Online Enterprise
Image credit: Shutterstock
Co-founder, CEO and CTO, Yaoota
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When we launched Yaoota in late June 2014, it was a unique moment of excitement. We had been building the product day and night, focusing on small details, striving to build a shopping engine that adds value in the fragmented landscape of ever-increasing online shops.

One number has likely become of significant importance in our lives since: user traffic. Post-launch, in August 2014, Yaoota attracted roughly 25,000 visits. Fast-forward 36 months, and the number stands at more than 6,000,000. Together with the recently acquired phone comparison platforms Mobilesgate and Mobihall, Yaoota has become the largest product discovery platform in the Middle East and Africa by traffic.

Three years post-launch, it’s moving Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) worth more than EGP100 million (which is around US$5.5 million) annually, with an average year-on-year traffic growth of 600%+, serving users in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and Kenya.

Hitting triple-digit growth is challenging, but sustaining it even more so. Particularly in e-commerce, with fierce competition from well-funded big players who spend millions of dollars in marketing each month, a well-rounded strategy is required to grow at such rates. Here’s how we went about doing it at Yaoota.

First, we prepared our infrastructure for growth. Growing at a high rate can easily backfire if your technical infrastructure cannot handle the increased load associated. Therefore, we designed our technical architecture early on for scalability in order to grow hand-in-hand with increased traffic.

Second, we focus on the product. While this might not seem to have a direct correlation with high growth, it is -in fact- the core of it. Growth is spurred by loyal users who keep coming back to use your service. This can only happen if you listen to their feedback, and do your best to keep improving their experience.

Third, we are building a brand. Recognizing your service is key for building a core recurring user base. Building a strong brand by building a community around your service fosters such a recognition, and hence, traffic numbers.

Fourth, we do not purchase traffic. The vast majority of user traffic is organic and direct, and we do not spend on direct traffic acquisition. When we spend on marketing, we rather spend on brand and community building, in addition to SEO. Direct-click acquisition produces traffic with high bounce rate and barely returning users. Plus: you will hardly be able to match heavy spending by deeppocketed big players.

Fifth, we have grown by acquisition. In mid-2017, Yaoota has acquired Mobilesgate and Mobihall, the two largest phone comparison platforms in the Arab world. The acquisition has, in essence, increased Yaoota’s footprint six-fold, and doubled revenue and GMV.

Related: From Concept To Launch: The Origin Story Of My Middle East Startup

Understanding acquisitions in the online space
Buyouts can boost your website's traffic- but you need to be smart about them

Acquisitions usually fall under two categories: horizontal and vertical. A horizontal acquisition involves a case in which acquirer and acquiree both operate in the same market -being potential competitors pre-acquisition- for the purpose of increasing customer base, leveraging synergies, and/or expanding product portfolio. A vertical acquisition describes a case in which a company integrates with one or more entities in its supply chain (e.g. one of its suppliers) as part of a process to streamline operations, and improve efficiency and cost structure.

In the online domain, horizontal acquisitions are more common, as they provide the acquiring online platform with access to users of the acquired website/application, typically with the aim of rapid growth. As it is the case with Yaoota’s acquisition, we managed to serve a new audience that is keen to get price and product information online, hence adding value for both entities: Yaoota and the acquired portals.

This type of buyouts, as opposed to gradual investment in brand and user acquisition, provides a near-instant growth in traffic. This does not, however, assume that every acquisition is bound to be a successful one. You can hardly predict whether the anticipated growth effect would kick-in as planned, as there exist several unknown variables in the equation. Here’s what we did at Yaoota to minimize acquisition-related risks.

First, we took time analyzing the targeted portals. In fact, we took over a year following their numbers closely, analyzing their audiences, and connecting with them in person to understand their business and operation in detail.

Second, we made sure that we are targeting the right audience. That is, as part of the process of understanding the business of the targeted portals, we focused on answering the question of whether their audience fits as part of Yaoota’s user portfolio, or whether such an audience would feel alienated when using Yaoota’s services. More importantly, we asked ourselves the question of whether Yaoota would add value for such audience, or not.

Third, we conducted a cost-benefit analysis. We constructed a model to predict projected growth figures post-acquisition, in addition to projected cost, to calculate whether -and if yes, when- we would see a positive return. Within this context, it’s paramount to study the effect of the extra traffic on key performance metrics.

Fourth, we started with the smaller acquisition. Mobilesgate was clocking in a fraction of Mobihall’s traffic. Hence, we chose to acquire it first, and took time to analyze the impact of the acquisition on our key metrics. Subsequently, we fed our cost-benefit model with the results, and inflated the numbers to reflect the difference in size as compared to Mobihall. As both portals attract a similar audience, this way, we had a good projection on what to expect if we acquire Mobihall, the bigger brother.

Related: The Middle East Is Ripe For Technology Entrepreneurship

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategy

How To Achieve (And Sustain) Triple-Digit Growth For Your Online Enterprise

Small Business Heroes

A Secret Tactic for Quick Growth: The Roll-up

Small Business Heroes

Has Your Client Walked? Why You Shouldn't Say 'Goodbye.'