5 Things To Expect From Google's Big Event

October 4, 2017 3 min read

It’s that time of the year when Google, one of the world’s largest tech companies is set to unveil its range of hardware products, along with a teaser for its software upgrades for the coming year.

Historically and at its core a software company, Google delved into the hardware route when it started selling Nexus phones under its brand. Last year it went a step further by re-inventing the phone brand and calling it Pixel and launching the Day Dream VR. This year it has more surprises in store, let’s have a look at what to expect from the event.

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Building on the success of the Pixel line, which by many reviewers was adjudged the best Android Phone to have ever been made, Google has bigger plans for the series, going forward. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be unveiled at the event with reports indicating that HTC is building the smaller Google Pixel 2 while LG may have been selected to build the larger Pixel 2 XL.

The handsets are expected to be upgraded with Snapdragon 835 chips, curved OLED displays (XL), waterproof bodies, and also a rumoured squeezable frames that lets you summon Google Assistant by simply squeezing the phones.

The retail pricing for both is expected to vary from $649 for the Pixel 2 to $849 for the Pixel 2 XL.

Google Home Mini

This one’s still not confirmed, but leaked images over the past few months have pointed to Google developing, introduce a smaller and more affordable speaker called Google Home Mini in an effort to compete with Amazon Echo. Some analysts have predicted it could be retailed as low as $49 and will be puck-shaped and be available in a variety of colors.

Daydream VR platform

Continuing its focus on VR, Google is expected to launch a successor to its original Daydream VR headset. It's unclear what exactly will change but some analysts say a new design, and lower retail price could be one of the main highlights of the new hardware.

Pixelbook

A new Chrome OS-based laptop termed Pixelbook that could feature a 2-in-1 convertible design, complete with a touch screen and a special Pixelbook Pen designed for accurate drawing. While Chromebooks typically run almost entirely on web-based applications, the Pixelbook could be different.

Software Launches/Updates

Although the big fish, Android Oreo has already made its way to Pixel handsets, a newer upgrade could be discussed. Adiitionally some new features or launches could be unveiled at the vent pertaining to Google's software-centric services.

