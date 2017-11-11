The Executive Selection: Palestyle

November 11, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 2009 by siblings and entrepreneurs Zeina and Ahmed Abou Chaaban, Palestyle is a UAE-based luxury brand with a social mission, featuring genuine leather handbags with embroidery and Arabic calligraphy. Having visited refugee camps in Lebanon, the duo formed Palestyle, partnering with refugee women to empower them, and support the art of Palestinian embroidery.

Palestyle founders Zeina and Ahmed Abou Chaaban

Source: Palestyle

Having helped more than 100 refugee women, the brand also has several social development projects towards the plantation of olive trees to help Palestinian farmers, as well as providing more access to clean water supply, and opening a community library for refugee children. Besides the handbag’s intricate design, the duo also selected Italian leather for its durability and aesthetic.

Source: Palestyle

With retailers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Marrakesh, London, Lahore and California, grab one of the brand’s handbags for ample accessorizing, and support the brand’s mission.

Related: Fashion Focus: Nurturing Entrepreneurship In The MENA Region's Style Sector