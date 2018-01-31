My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing > Viral Marketing

Brooklyn Pizzeria Nails Viral Marketing With Its Safe, Edible Take on the Tide Pod Challenge

Vinnie's Pizzeria jumped quickly on the disturbing trend and came out with PIEd Pods.
How to Create a Viral Video Smash Hit
Next Article

How to Create a Viral Video Smash Hit

Next Article
Brooklyn Pizzeria Nails Viral Marketing With Its Safe, Edible Take on the Tide Pod Challenge
Image credit: Vinnie's Pizzeria | Twitter
News Director

Tide Pods are not food. They clean clothes. They should never go in your mouth.

But, that hasn't stopped kids and young adults from ingesting them anyway, all in a bid for some quick internet fame.

Related: I Tried Out an Exoskeleton That Some Ford Workers Are Using -- and It Was Great

Sean Berthiaume, co-owner of Vinnie's Pizzeria in New York, told Entrepreneur that he had a dream involving an edible item based on Tide Pods. He then created PIEd Pods, mini calzones with the hypnotic colors of Tide Pods. Once he posted an image of them online, "it blew up," he says.

Online fame and the subsequent media coverage it brings is great, but what does it mean for his business? Customers coming to the shop from all over the country, he says.

I spoke to Berthiaume about creating new items based on pop culture and other methods to market your business. Check out the video below.