Information Technology

What the Indian IT Sector Expects from the Union Budget 2018

IT Infrastructure needs major incentives for growth
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What the Indian IT Sector Expects from the Union Budget 2018
Image credit: Shutterstock
Founder and CEO, Aurelius Corporate Solutions
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Information Technology industry has been a ray of sunshine that has put India on the global map for all the good reasons. The Gartner report claims that we can expect growth in the IT spends by 4 to 4.5% in the coming year.

With the current wave of automation, digitization and growing awareness of the benefits of technology and e-commerce, the coming years are slated to be an exciting time for the technology industry and are expected to transform the way India and the world operates. Realizing the immense potential in the IT sector, the Government of India initiated programs like ‘Digital India’, ‘Start-up India’ to propel the growth story of IT industry.

With the fast paced developments in the IT industry, added with changing consumer buying patterns, the industry is going through a demand-supply gap. The industry is in dire need of complete re-skilling of the entire IT population. Another crucial facet of the IT industry is the application side of technology. This evolving aspect of the IT industry brings in immense opportunities, but requires a special attention for its optimal utilization.

Reduction of the Corporate Income Tax Rate

The Union Budget 2018 should provide incentives for infrastructure in the IT sector so that high level of technology and talent development can take place in the digital space. It can be seen that the proposed reduction of the corporate income tax rate to the slab of 25% has a long way to go in helping technology companies; especially those in the lower tax bracket range. With this reduction, companies falling under lower tax bracket can use more funds towards their product and business growth.

Increase in IT Budget Expenditure

IT sector will witness a big boost if the government could increase its budget expenditure for the development of smart cities. The Karnataka government has already designated INR 1,188 Crore for developing six smart cities, which will encourage other states to invest. Such projects are extensive and may take anything between 20 years to 30 years for completion. This further means that the industry will reap benefits for more than a decade. Any announcements on timelines around Smart Cities will be a welcomed opportunity for the companies focusing on the same. Gaining government’s help and support at the policy level brings hope in ensuring various economic interests that would be beneficial for the industry. 

Growth of the IT Sector in 2018

For better development and profit growths in IT sector, the government should focus on the issues related to POEM, service tax, tax refunds, etc. The IT industry representatives are looking forward to imposition on duties on various technology and telecom products which inherently fall outside of the purview of the IT agreement signed by India. This will lead to better development and profit growths in the IT sector. 

Such moves will go a long way in boosting the IT and telecom manufacturing industry of the country. The IT sector itself is predicted to be bright for India. We have seen the S&P, Sensex and NSE Nifty, each rising over 30% in past year and it is expected that this Bull Run would continue in 2018 too. It is expected that Nifty will deliver returns somewhere in the range of 10 -15% by the end of December 2018 due to the immense support by the global IT industry.

In a nutshell, it is going to be a really good 2018 for the IT industry if not miraculous. We can expect some significant changes which will be reaped as benefits for the industry. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Information Technology

Breaking Down Blockchain's Dramatic Effect on the World

Information Technology

The Future of IT Services: An Overdue Kodak Moment

Information Technology

The Significance of E-Waste Management In the backdrop of Current IT Boom