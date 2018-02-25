The Audacious Journey of India's Youngest Ethical Hacker Trishneet Arora

Arora has also tied up with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Government of India to ease out Unified Payment Interface application

A school dropout, Arora is one of the youngest ethical hacker India ever had. “Since childhood, I was intrigued to learn about ethical hacking. It was quite challenging for me to prove that even without formal education you can actually pursue a passion to build a fortune,” says Arora.

With 40 per cent growth in the first quarter of every financial year, he intends to go 4x by the end of 2018. Back in 2013, he started TAC with the motto - ‘Hack it yourself, before you get hacked’. “That time, I did not realize that my organization was a start-up and continued working independently. Later, few friends told me that we are eligible to be termed as a start-up.” When asked about competition from experienced entrepreneurs, he speaks how being a youngster helps him to understand the mindset of the criminals. “Hardly will you get aged people who understand technological crime,” he states.

Today, more than 300+ mobile applications have been tested by TAC security. Doing security assessment for more than 50 UPI based applications, Arora has been instrumental in helping National Corporation of India and his clients include Punjab National Bank, Amul and National Corporation of India amongst others.