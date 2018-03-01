35Under35

This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses

With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital payment for businesses was not accessible unless the IIT duo Mathur and Kumar established Razorpay by end of 2014. Mathur shares that his initial journey was really tough “Being a technology person, we had no clue about the business side.” Initially, their target customers were the educational institutes, gradually they spread to the big retail business.

Currently, growing up to 25-35 per cent monthly with a team of 150 employees; Razorpay eases online payments for companies like Videocon, Nykaa, Myntra and few government departments. In 2017 December, they have launched their new product- Razorpay 2.0 as an absolute platform for businesses. With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Meet This Wholesome Snacker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

35Under35

Know What Led These Two Fashionistas Make it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List