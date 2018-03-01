This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses

With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018

March 1, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital payment for businesses was not accessible unless the IIT duo Mathur and Kumar established Razorpay by end of 2014. Mathur shares that his initial journey was really tough “Being a technology person, we had no clue about the business side.” Initially, their target customers were the educational institutes, gradually they spread to the big retail business.

Currently, growing up to 25-35 per cent monthly with a team of 150 employees; Razorpay eases online payments for companies like Videocon, Nykaa, Myntra and few government departments. In 2017 December, they have launched their new product- Razorpay 2.0 as an absolute platform for businesses. With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018.