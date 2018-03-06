The Entrepreneur's Identity Crisis: 'Am I My Company?'

/

A founder learned the hard way that entrepreneurship means exploring unknown paths, sometimes leading entrepreneurs to a very different place from where they started.

March 6, 2018 1 min read

A Note From The Editor Think your company has what it takes to make our Top Company Cultures list? Apply now. Apply now »

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Glenn Kelman thought of himself as a software guy. Then he became CEO of a real-estate company called Redfin, but insisted on seeing it as a software company. Confusion reigned. Cultures clashed. For Kelman, it would come to highlight an often-unspoken business challenge: Entrepreneurship means exploring unknown paths, sometimes leading entrepreneurs to a very different place from where they started. The result can challenge not just their business philosophies but their very sense of identity.

Hear more about Kelman's story in this week's Problem Solvers.