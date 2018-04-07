My Queue

Growth Strategies / Project Grow

17 Inspirational TED Talks on Motivation (Infographic)

Need a boost? These TED talks will get you excited and inspired.
17 Inspirational TED Talks on Motivation (Infographic)
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s no doubt that during your entrepreneurship journey your motivation will be put to the test. Whether it’s stress from family or finances, staying motivated can be tough, but it’s essential in order to be successful.

Luckily, there are plenty of resources to help inspire you. One great source are TED talks. From entrepreneurs to authors to scientists, TED talks feature a variety of guest speakers who touch on a number of topics such as change, failure, confidence and more. If there’s one thing TED talks can do for you, it’s get you motivated and back on track to achieving your goals.

Hollywood writer and producer Shonda Rhimes, the brains behind hit TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, is famous for her inspirational TED talk, “My year of saying yes to everything,” where she shares her experience taking chances, building confidence and living life to the fullest. There's also entrepreneur, inventor and head of X (formerly known as Google X) Astro Teller’s talk, “The unexpected benefit of celebrating failure,” where he explains how X has built a comfortable culture where people aren’t afraid to take risks and try new things.

There’s much to learn from TED talks, so check out Fundera’s infographic for 17 inspirational TED talks on motivation to get a good sense of what's out there.

