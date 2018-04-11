vegan

Goodness of Health and Wellness in a 'Bite'

Outside Russia, BioFoodLab products are available in 14 countries throughout the former Soviet Union, Europe and Asia
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Goodness of Health and Wellness in a 'Bite'
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From a colorful career in modeling to being the manufacturer of wholesome and additive-free snack bar, this young entrepreneur has come a long way. Elena Shifrina, Founder, BioFoodLab founded her venture in 2012, a healthy snacks business producing Bite bars as she decided to do "something more" with her life.

When Fresh Air was Consumed

"Boston is what inspired me to create my company", says Shifrina. To be precise, it was the culture of healthy eating and living that was so evident in the city. While interning at the Massachusetts School of Technology, during her morning walks, she observed people jogging and then going to grab some snacks to eat. "I thought it would be great if healthy living finally came to Russia, and if I could be a part of making that happen", said Shifrina.

Developing Taste of 'Healthy Palates'

The Health & Wellness segment is still niche and the Indian market for healthy variants has been evolving effectively from some time back. In recent years, consumers have increasingly opted for naturally healthy offerings, essential for ones the bodily needs. This was where Shifrina thought of tapping the market and gathering a team of like-minded people who in 2012 created BioFoodLab.

"Having visited India, I figured that it is not a segregated market; there are number of food chains joining the food palates so I thought it was a good opportunity to foray into this country", said Shifrina.

A Shift Towards Healthy Binging

Snacking or 'binging' is the easiest way to start eating, but one can replace the usual snacks with a pack of healthy eating. Shifrina believes that, "Of course, it's hard to give up your usual way of living and your regular eating habits. But we always say you don't need to drastically change everything at once."

Their flagship product Bite contains fruits, nuts, berries and spices. The company's each snack is balanced in terms of its composition, and is rich in vitamins and minerals, proving out to be a wholesome snack.

Despite the fact that the market for healthy food is saturated, the need for high-quality products always exists. "When we introduce a product to a new market, we carefully study its design and even the flavors of the products, so I am confident that India will be a promising new market for our business", believes Shifrina.

Future Prospects

Outside Russia, BioFoodLab products are available in 14 countries throughout the former Soviet Union, Europe and Asia. "In India too we have had talks with giant food chains like Hypermarket and Big Bazaar to begin with and even distributorship to spread a word about BioFoodLabs", says Shifrina. Undoubtedly, Russia has been their biggest market, in addition to the Asian market as they have been witnessing positive sales trends.

"Our plans include growing our presence in the UAE and potentially opening production in the country. For now, all the products we export to the UAE are produced at our facilities in Moscow", says Shifrina.

BioFoodLab products are undergoing few negotiations at present and their partners are immensely interested in their product range.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

vegan

Want to go Vegan? These Start-ups will Help You

vegan

The Art Of Building A Vegan Brand

Beauty Businesses

#6 Trends & Innovations That Are Redefining the Face of Beauty Industry