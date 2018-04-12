Social Media

How Your Social Media Can Stand Out From the Crowd

Here are a few tips to boost the clout of your social media accounts.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like many entrepreneurs and innovators, growing a social media following can help increase the power of your brand. The question is, how do you stand out in such a crowded field of platforms and content creators?

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel, growing your social platforms' visibility and popularity can be condensed to a few steps. Patel recommends figuring out what content format works for you and tailoring your content to it. Try experimenting with creating videos or writing longer-form text pieces to determine which area you feel the most comfortable with. The content you are the best at creating will most likely do the best for your brand. Once you've nailed down the best possible content for you, promote your work on social media platforms. 

Patel emphasizes the importance of participation with your social platforms. Embrace your social shares and remember to be present on the platform by joining groups and reaching out to other people in your social media community.

By following these tips, gradually, you will be able to build a solid social media following that stands out from the crowd. Click the video to learn more. 

Related: How to Stand Out on Social Media, Even With Heavy Competition

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

