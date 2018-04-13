Why Millennials Might Be the Best Generation at Investing

/

The demographic best known for having unlimited information and student loan debt could be the smartest investing class yet.

April 13, 2018 2 min read

Millennials possess some promising traits to become successful and shrewd investors. Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town lays out a few characteristics of millennials that make them potentially terrific candidates for informed investing. Though the group can struggle from university loans, millennials exhibit certain traits that make them great candidates for placing money with great financial return.

This group's time combatting a Recession-era economy has made millennials wary of the stock market, but at the same time, their hesitance over committing their own funds creates an advantageous mindset that is cautious yet resourceful. Oftentimes, millennials will commit more research to make smarter decisions.

These young people are also more likely to look for companies that align with their values, which often lean toward companies that give back to the larger world. With so much information at their disposal, millennials are naturally savvy to what is taking place in the world, which equips them to potentially make better and more informed investing choices.

So, if you're a millennial you may have just the right personality and background to make you an all-star investor.

