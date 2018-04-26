The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

Buying a franchise doesn't have to break the bank. Below you'll find the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

This list is not intended to recommend any particular company, but rather as a starting point for your own reserach. No matter how much a franchise costs, you should always carefully read the company’s legal documents, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you invest.

1. uBreakiFix

Electronics repairs

Startup cost: 60.4K - 220.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/18

2. Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education

Startup cost: 69.8K - 141.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,827/32

3. CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Electronics repairs and sales

Startup cost: 58.2K - 176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/4

4. Matco Tools

Mechanics' tools and equipment

Startup cost: 91.4K - 269.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,755/2

5. Merry Maids

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 86.8K - 123.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,667/3

6. Firehouse Subs

Subs

Startup cost: 94.8K - 1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,049/37

7. Baskin-Robbins

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages

Startup cost: 93.6K - 401.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,892/0

8. Mosquito Joe

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: 66.6K - 127.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 234/2

9. The Maids

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 76.1K - 164.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,236/111

10. Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: 78.3K - 137.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 553/0

11. Weed Man

Lawn care

Startup cost: 68.5K - 85.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 335/0

12. FirstLight Home Care

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: 97.7K - 141.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/0

13. Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: 77.99K - 102.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 585/0

14. BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: 94.2K - 176.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/4

15. MaidPro

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 57.6K - 207.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 242/1

16. Ikor International

Patient advocacy and guardianship for seniors and people with disabilities

Startup cost: 86.5K - 138.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

17. Signal 88 Security

Private security guard and patrol services

Startup cost: 73K - 268.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 416/7

18. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System

Mobile locksmith and security services

Startup cost: 99.7K - 134.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/3

19. ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations

Startup cost: 96.2K - 143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 254/0

20. Patrice & Associates

Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting

Startup cost: 84.95K - 93.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

21. Valpak Direct Marketing Systems

Direct-mail and digital advertising

Startup cost: 80.6K - 200.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/14

22. Restoration 1

Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration

Startup cost: 77.95K - 182.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/0

23. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal

Startup cost: 56.5K - 161.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,536/0

24. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

Real estate

Startup cost: 50K - 364.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 323/129

25. Yesco

Sign and lighting service and maintenance

Startup cost: 65K - 352.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/49

26. Cornwell Quality Tools

Automotive tools and equipment

Startup cost: 52.5K - 223.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 643/0

27. Senior Helpers

Personal, companion, and Alzheimer's home care

Startup cost: 83.3K - 117.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 291/1

28. Tutor Doctor

Tutoring

Startup cost: 68.5K - 101.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 531/1

29. N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood floor and cabinet refinishing

Startup cost: 62.2K - 160.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 479/0

30. 1-800 Water Damage

Restoration

Startup cost: 79K - 262.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2

31. 911 Restoration

Residential and commercial property restoration

Startup cost: 70.1K - 226.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/0

32. Assisting Hands Home Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, temporary staffing

Startup cost: 70.6K - 147.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/3

33. Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: 89.3K - 188.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 285/4

34. Dale Carnegie Training

Workplace training and development

Startup cost: 51.2K - 186.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/2

35. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing

Startup cost: 83.4K - 127.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/1

36. Molly Maid

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 89.2K - 137.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 466/0

37. Pinot's Palette

Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: 63.4K - 204.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/4

38. Poolwerx

Pool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies

Startup cost: 78.5K - 288.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/2

39. Fibrenew

Leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration and repair

Startup cost: 93.3K - 104.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 241/0

40. 9Round

Kickboxing circuit-training programs

Startup cost: 75.2K - 116.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 533/6

41. GoliathTech

Foundation systems for the construction industry

Startup cost: 72.9K - 176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 160/0

42. Orion Food Systems

Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets

Startup cost: 59.5K - 140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 996/0

43. Color Glo International

Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration

Startup cost: 56.3K - 61.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/0

44. The Tutoring Center Franchise

Tutoring

Startup cost: 91.5K - 136.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

45. Precision Door Service

Garage-door repairs and installation

Startup cost: 67.8K - 515.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/1

46. Realty One Group

Real estate

Startup cost: 53.3K - 220K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/23

47. Two Maids & A Mop

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 56K - 136.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/2

48. TeamLogic IT

IT managed services for businesses

Startup cost: 94.6K - 137.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/0

49. ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration

Startup cost: 93.2K - 299K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,023/10

50. Amada Senior Care

Home care and assisted-living placement

Startup cost: 85K - 178.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/0

51. Best in Class Education Center

Supplemental education

Startup cost: 62.8K - 121.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

52. Signarama

Signs

Startup cost: 94.4K - 292.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 683/0

53. College Hunks Hauling Junk/College Hunks Moving

Junk removal, moving, and labor services

Startup cost: 89.3K - 208.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/3

54. Apex Fun Run

Elementary-school fundraising programs

Startup cost: 80.5K - 113.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/0

55. Executive Home Care

Home healthcare

Startup cost: 99.7K - 169.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

56. Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling

Startup cost: 71.9K - 105.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0

57. Mr. Rooter

Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning

Startup cost: 74.3K - 180.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0

58. HouseMaster

Home inspections

Startup cost: 61.1K - 106.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0

59. 360 Painting

Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: 76.7K - 123.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

60. Transworld Business Advisors

Business brokerages; franchise consulting

Startup cost: 69.6K - 91.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 210/0

61. Border Magic/Boulder Designs

Concrete landscape edging, custom rocks and boulder signage

Startup cost: 78K - 138K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/0

62. Tutu School

Children's ballet schools

Startup cost: 68.3K - 135.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/3

63. HomeWell Senior Care

Home care

Startup cost: 67.5K - 133.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

64. Window Genie

Residential window cleaning, window tinting, pressure washing

Startup cost: 90.8K - 145K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/0

65. Furniture Medic

Furniture and wood restoration, repair, and refinishing

Startup cost: 80.4K - 90.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 348/0

66. Home Care Assistance

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: 77.8K - 245.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 116/32

67. Bin There Dump That

Residential-friendly dumpster rentals

Startup cost: 72.2K - 127.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/0

68. Expense Reduction Analysts

Business consulting

Startup cost: 66K - 85.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 708/6

69. Our Town America

Direct-mail advertising to new movers

Startup cost: 63.3K - 86.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

70. JEI Learning Centers

Individualized supplemental education

Startup cost: 63K - 105K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 301/246

71. Caring Senior Service

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: 58.6K - 107.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/4

72. Fully Promoted

Branded products and marketing services

Startup cost: 92.8K - 248.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 283/0

73. The Screenmobile

Mobile window and door screening

Startup cost: 83.8K - 164.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/1

74. The Entrepreneur's Source

Franchise/business coaching and development services

Startup cost: 74.3K - 103K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0

75. Creative Colors International

Leather, vinyl, fabric, and plastic repair, cleaning, and dyeing

Startup cost: 94.98K - 122.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/4

76. Bio-One

Crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning

Startup cost: 80.8K - 124.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0

77. ComForCare Home Care

Nonmedical and skilled home care

Startup cost: 76.7K - 175K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/0

78. Maid Brigade

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 85K - 124K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 455/0

79. Zerorez Franchising Systems

Carpet and surface cleaning

Startup cost: 76.3K - 182.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/0

80. Nutty Scientists

Science enrichment and entertainment programs

Startup cost: 50.7K - 263.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/5

81. Assisted Living Locators

Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement

Startup cost: 61.95K - 74.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/3

82. American Leak Detection

Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak-detection

Startup cost: 76.8K - 259.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/53

83. Money Mailer Franchise

Direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: 65.2K - 77K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 186/52

84. The Cleaning Authority

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: 71.2K - 153.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 214/1

85. Relocation Strategies

Corporate transition consulting, project management

Startup cost: 62.5K - 88.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/1

86. Lapels

Dry cleaning and laundry services

Startup cost: 86.5K - 609.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0

87. Steamatic

Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation

Startup cost: 74.4K - 173.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 170/0

88. Handyman Matters Franchise

Residential and commercial repairs, restoration, and maintenance

Startup cost: 66.8K - 116.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0

89. Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: 59.5K - 107.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0

90. Real Property Management

Property management

Startup cost: 86.8K - 113.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/3

91. Mr. Appliance

Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs

Startup cost: 60.8K - 139.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 210/0

92. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Residential, holiday, and hospitality lighting

Startup cost: 61.7K - 133.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/2

93. Preferred Care at Home

Senior home care

Startup cost: 62.5K - 84.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/6

94. The Glass Guru

Window and glass restoration, repair, and replacement

Startup cost: 64.2K - 183K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

95. Junk King

Junk removal

Startup cost: 79.7K - 197.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/1

96. Caring Transitions

Senior relocation, online auctions, and estate management

Startup cost: 58.1K - 80.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/0

97. Gateway Newstands

Newsstand and sundry stores

Startup cost: 55.9K - 501.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/0

98. Sparkle Wash International

Pressure washing, restoration, and preservation services

Startup cost: 47.1K - 96.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/2

99. U.S. Lawns

Commercial grounds care

Startup cost: 39.8K - 81.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/0