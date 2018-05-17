3 Components of the Perfect Elevator Pitch

Can you clearly demonstrate value when faced with a time crunch?

After filming two seasons of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, I've come to realize that there are three key elements to delivering the perfect pitch.

Our show is unique when it comes to pitching: Potential entrepreneurs have just one minute to pitch their idea, service or product. Those 60 seconds have added pressure because the contestants are being filmed, and they are talking to a camera (instead of people) while riding up to the penthouse suite in an elevator.

In real life, with a different set of distractions, it's essential to know how to deliver a convincing elevator pitch. Whether you are pitching a product, a service or yourself, here are the three essential components in a pitch:

Stimulate interest. Transition that interest. Share a vision.

Can you stimulate interest?

The first step, stimulating interest, is the most important. In fact, an "elevator pitch" is usually determined by the limited amount of time you have, and circumstances may only give you the opportunity to stimulate interest. If you do a good job of stimulating interest, this can yield a second opportunity, where you transition that interest and share a vision with those you are pitching to.

Keep in mind that people generally buy based on emotion, using logical reasons as their impetus for action. So, make a point to connect with them emotionally in order to stimulate their interest. Don't be afraid to show your feelings; demonstrate high energy and excitement for your idea, business or service. Your passion and belief need to come through in your pitch!

Use the 100/20 Rule to your advantage: Have the energy that you are providing $100 worth of value and only asking for $20 in return. This attitude will generate enough attention, giving you the opportunity to transition the interest that you've garnered.

Make the transition.

But people don't buy exclusively on emotion. There needs to be some logic in the decision to make a purchase. Therefore, you must address some sort of pain, fear or guilt in your pitch, that those without your product or service may experience. And if you can illustrate how you (efficiently) solve a big problem, you'll have more statistical success in your elevator pitch.

Making a genuine connection can help you transition interest. Learn to make yourself equal, then make yourself different.

Simply having connections to the same people or a point of similarity in your backgrounds will help bridge the gap with those you are pitching. Then you can emotionally connect, following that up with the logic portion of your pitch.

Transition the interest you've generated with a clear explanation of what differentiates you. Build credibility by discussing your sales, distribution, revenue, awards and/or successes. All of these different ways to "attract" allow you to segue from emotion to the logical reasons to buy.

Of course, it is of the utmost importance to be honest when you are pitching. The truth always comes out, so ensure that you aren't over-promising with your pitch. Don't create a void that you are unable to fill.

What's your vision?

Finally, in order to excel when sharing a vision, you need to have a value proposition that backs the 100/20 Rule. Make the value that you bring to the table as clear as possible. The value you're asking for in return also needs to be clear. If you don't display confidence in what you're asking for, you won't instill confidence in those you ask.

Tell others exactly what you want, why you want it and what you're willing to give in return. You should have already proved your valuation when transitioning interest, then reiterated that valuation as you progressed in the pitch.

Take the people you are pitching through the reasons why you can be of value to them, the impact that you can have on their life or organization and the capabilities you (or your product/service) possess that makes working together beneficial for all involved.

Practice your pitch, then get rich.

After following each of these three steps, close with one simple question to gauge whether you are aligned or not: "Can you see any reason you wouldn't want to move forward?"

If you utilize your pitch to stimulate interest in your product/service/self, transition that interest, then share a vision with those you are pitching to, the answer is almost always a resounding "no."

And if you get objections or rejections, so what? Address whatever objections there are and if you still can't get aligned, that's OK. Take the perspective that the universe has a set number of rejections you need to get to before you find the right partner. Be grateful for an opportunity to prove others wrong, and believe that if you keep working on your pitch, product, service or self, everything will come to you in the right way at the perfect time.