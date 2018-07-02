Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car

Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words.

July 2, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter has always been a go-to source for getting ideas, suggestions and staying current with daily news and trends. Since the dawn of this social media platform, celebrities have been trying to engage with fans on an individual level to grow their brand. And, our business tycoons are also no less than anyone.

Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group is known for using Twitter actively over the years. With 6 million followers, Mahindra has emerged as one of the defining Twitter voices of the business world, someone who will happily share interesting videos and fairly engages with anybody who replies on his post.

From sharing amazing Whatsapp video to announcing his intention of building India’s own Facebook, Mahindra is quite active on Twitter in terms of sharing his thought-provoking tweets candidly on the social network.

What's In The Name?

Recently, he was seen asking suggestions for the name of Mahindra’s next car on Twitter. This all started when a user asked Mahindra if there are any chances of him producing a car with an Indian name.

“Dear sir @anandmahindra m planning to buy my first car, is there any chance of production of a car having the CAR NAME in any Indian language?” the user tweeted.

Well, now Mahindra has taken a step forward to invite suggestions from his followers for possible car names in an Indian language.

“Give me some suggestions...I enjoy collecting a library of possible car names....,” he replied to the user.

Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words. His timeline was flooded with names like Mahindra Tandav, Anandi, Sheraa, Pushpak, Rush and many more.

Yet another follower suggested, ‘Mahindra Aarabhi’, which means a raaga in music which floats effortlessly. The response Mahindra got was overwhelming. He expressed gratitude towards his followers.

“What an amazing response..My sincere gratitude to everyone for these incredibly useful inputs. My library of names is going to grow exponentially. Now I’m worried that competitors will also be able to access this useful advice on my timeline!,” tweeted Mahindra.

Nailing Social Media:

It will be interesting to see if he actually takes his followers’ ideas seriously. However, this is not the first time when the veteran entrepreneur has gone all out on social media to invite proposals from users on a specific issue.

This year in March, he took to twitter sharing his grief over the broken trust of users by Facebook. He also said he’ll be happy to seed fund the startups which are building a secured social media platform. On Twitter, Mahindra expressed his willingness to fund a social media platform built out of India.