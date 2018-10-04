Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.

Problems and mistakes are always discouraging but success is all about learning and moving on smarter.

Slump defined: A period of decline or deterioration. A period during which a person performs slowly, inefficiently, or ineffectively, especially a period during which an athlete or team fails to score as well as usual.

It happens to all of us. We lose our “mojo”. Things just don’t seem to be working out. Suddenly, it’s one setback after another with no “wins” in sight.

If you are in a slump, don’t think it’s only you.

No one is immune to the ups and downs of inspiration, motivation and engagement. Hall of Famer Willie Mays went through all kinds of slumps. In fact, according to Baseball Almanac, he ranks number 60 on the all-time strikeout leaderboard. Mays, who became known as the Say Hey Kid, went 0-12 his first 12 times at bat as a major leagues and just 1-26 his first (the one was a home run off of another Hall of Famer, Warren Spahn). He struck out more times in his career than he had home runs -- 1,526 strikeouts compared to 660 home runs -- but Mays knew what all the greats know: slumps pass if you don't quit.

Slumps are temporary, if you have a plan and target for tackling it. Here are three actions you can take to help you get out of a slump.

1: Change something.

Switch up how you operate during the day. Get up an hour earlier. Go to work an hour early or stay an hour late (or both). Take a cold shower if you can't think of anything else but shock your brain to break out of the routine or rut you're spinning in.

2: Refocus your goals.

Dig down deep, because creating goals is one of the most powerful actions you can take to break out of your rut. You go through life blindfolded if you don’t have a goal.

Pick a target in the future, then work back from there. What steps do you need to accomplish and what you need to produce today, tomorrow and during the year to make it happen?

3: Learn something new.

When you learn something, your curiosity is heightened. You will think a different way because with new knowledge you’ll feel more capable. That’s exciting and motivating.

Use this the formula of A3, also known as “A-Cubed.” If you are in a slump it’s going to be because one of these three areas are wrong:

Attitude: Being in a slump affects your emotions and your attitude. Acknowledge that whatever you’re feeling is how you feel right now. There is no getting around it. Accept it. To adjust your attitude is key. Read, watch and listen to things that are going to uplift you, not depress you. Seek positive people who will lift you up.

One of the best ways to change your entire mood is to help someone else.

Approach: A slump is no different than any other problem or obstacle in life. You can't simply stick your head in the sand and pretend that it doesn’t exist. What can be learned from this slump? What is it telling you? How is it helping you to change? Admit that you feel really low right now. Acknowledge that there is a problem, then cancel your pity party. Focus instead on getting out of it.

Action: To get out of your slump, you have to let it go. Don't look for sympathy, look for solutions. When you are feeling down, you need to do things to raise your energy level. Decide on one step that you can take to pull yourself out of this slump.

Get these right and you will win as well as get out of your slump. Remember, don’t give up. That’s what too many people do when they get in a slump. Think about the importance of 10X approach to a slump.

If you aren’t expanding, your contracting. Your spiritual health and awareness know that contracting is not living. You need a future, problems, and opportunities. It ends when you say it ends. Get back to what you love. Get a target that is worthy of your energy and effort.