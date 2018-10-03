Creative Entrepreneur

An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path

Here's what compelled Jacqueline Fernandez to look beyond her flourishing acting career and take up an entrepreneurial venture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The sassy Sri Lankan beauty and actress Jacqueline Fernandez had grown up under the tutelage of an entrepreneur father, who runs his business in Bahrain. About the influence, she says, “Growing up, I was very influenced by the passion that he had for his business. That kind of energy is infectious.” Joining the likes of Selena Gomez, Beyonce and Kate Hudson, Jacqueline’s decision to launch Just F was based largely on her own challenges as a woman while looking for a decent activewear range.

Today, women are getting health conscious and moreover, they want to look good while working out. She says, “I couldn’t find any female activewear products that weren’t generic ‘pink and shrink’ knock-offs of the male activewear line. I wanted to address this imbalance and decided to launch something that is designed around the specific needs of women.”

After discussing it with the Mojostar team, the idea of co-owning a female activewear brand intrigued her, she announced earlier this April. The first range came out in July. Apart from selling through the website, the brand has also partnered exclusively with Amazon fashion. When asked what it feels to see that your efforts are being paid off, she says, “To see a brand that you have been involved with from the very beginning – which you feel is an authentic extension of your own persona – is definitely heartening.”

Talking about juggling between her acting career and business, Jacqueline says, “Just F is a passion project for me, as is acting. I’m equally committed to both.” And comparing the two roles, she says, “As an actor, you generally have an entire team managing and fussing over you – how you look, how you dress, whether you’re hydrated enough.” As per her, when you’re an entrepreneur, you’re amongst equals who are experts in their fields. No one is there to mollycoddle you. “You take in their comments and suggestions, but the ultimate decision of what you choose to follow is your own,” she affirms.

Talking about her collaboration with Mojostar, she says, “Having an experienced business partner has definitely helped in ensuring that my learning curve as a first-time entrepreneur isn’t as steep.” As a newly-minted entrepreneur, her philosophy is clear, “If and when I do launch another business, the focus will be less on the industry I am operating in, and more on the need-gap that it addresses,” she concludes.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creative Entrepreneur

An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path

Creative Entrepreneur

15 Entrepreneurs Share the Secrets of Their Creative Life

Creative Entrepreneur

How This Entrepreneur is Winning Indian Consumers With His Yogurt Delight