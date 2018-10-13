Social Media Strategy for Content Marketing

Content Marketing sails on the lines, it's about how you're creating the difference using the same tools and making a long-lasting impact

“Strategy is about making choices, trade-offs; it’s about deliberately choosing to be different.” Michael Porter, American academic

Social Media platforms are changing their algorithms dramatically, and everyone is looking for more drama than there is, in any kinds of content they consume. And, live interaction appears to be the best way today for running a marketing campaign. So, what might look like a chaotic situation, there’s always a pattern – you need to have an understanding of it. Varied formats of content have surfaced in the past decade, which means “How do you leverage a particular format?” plays a crucial role on social media. Content Marketing sails on the same lines, it’s about how you’re creating the difference using the same tools and making a long-lasting impact. That means, there are a couple of defaults which are always applicable when it comes to Social Media Strategies for Content Marketing, and that’s what makes all the difference.

1.Relatable Content

Making an impact on a target audience and generating leads, but content marketing isn’t constricted to making the audience click anymore. Strategies today must involve ways with which brands can connect at a much better level than before, turn around consumer indifference and yield better results. It’s vital that the content created engages today’s savvy, digital consumer. Instead of sticking to the broadcast format, creating niche content, addressing the interests of a specific audience they can best relate to, is what will help in a flourishing social media strategy.

2.Content Configuration

Talking about content, capturing the audiences’ attention is what it all boils down to. Your audience can be interested in watching a video, sharing a meme, and interacting with you live, too. The format you choose to push your message wider, louder, and further, strike a balance. The content configuration should be dynamic in keeping the time zone or active hours of the audience in mind. A college-going student won’t join you in a live interaction conducted at mid-afternoon, they might be in a lecture. They’ll greatly enjoy sharing a meme with their friends present in the same class or elsewhere. Similarly, not choosing to adopt different formats will also push your audience away.

3.Clear and concise

Content marketing has a short attention span, and if you don’t make it consistent, then the strategy won’t be of any use. A remarkable piece of content should not be posted once in a month but daily. Now, that should communicate the objective and be concise because it leaves the target audience with a positive lasting impression. The best way to implement this can be conveying your idea in the least words possible or using the best words to express, this keeps the user engaged leaving them with a greater punch. And, it’s not only about keeping it crisp, do you have time to read ten paragraphs on your way to work? Also, the more content there is, the more contexts can be inferred. Instead, not giving a lot of room for interpretation and using explicit language will ensure that the consumer understands precisely what you wanted to convey which also increases brand awareness.

Lastly, content marketing is not a one-size-fits-all process. Always remember the core purpose of the content which is being created, will it truly engage your audience, and fetch the ROI you wanted.