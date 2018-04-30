Mayur Sethi
Founder & CEO, advertiCe / YellowDigi
Marketing Is Not Advertising, Learn Why
Marketing and advertising are often used interchangeably by professionals and laymen alike. But there are a sea of differences between the two integral processes of a product launch. Companies that fail to understand the difference between the two are also the ones that don't make room for strategic plans for both
How Web3 Will Change Marketing Landscape Forever
Web1 was the introduction of the Internet, where users could 'see' the revolution of communication, and Web2 allowed users to experience and interact with the revolution. Now we have Web3, in which we will be allowed to immerse ourselves in the experience, and for the very first time, users will be able to own the revolution
How Digital India Revolution Is Shaping the Startup Ecosystem
From the streamlined payment system in the form of UPI to cheap internet and emboldened access, we're in the midst of a revolution that will be termed the beginning of India's digital economy.
5 Reasons Why Appreciation Is the Most Important Leadership Skill
One small compliment from the employer can encourage an employee to put even more efforts and actually improve their own understanding of the work allotted, which in turn ensures impactful results and can lead to the successful growth of the company
Social Media Strategy for Content Marketing
Content Marketing sails on the lines, it's about how you're creating the difference using the same tools and making a long-lasting impact
4 Ps of Content Writing: Power of Data, Personalization, Phygital & Platform
The idea is to create tailor-made content customised in different formats of media
