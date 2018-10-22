Having a Great Bod Is Actually a Means Toward Being More Productive

Productivity is one of the lesser-known benefits of being physically fit. Here are seven more.

October 22, 2018 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fitness is an $87.5 billion industry, yet the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that only 23 percent of U.S. adults are getting the amount of exercise they need.

Related: Five Reasons Why Fitness is Important for Entrepreneurs

Despite having good intentions, many people feel they are too busy to make time for adequate exercise -- half of the people who started an exercise program, according to statistics collected by Goodbody.com, will drop it after the first six months.

As an entrepreneur and businessperson, you have a lot going on. So, even if you’re taking time to do yoga in your home in the morning or evenings, when things get busy, you may start to wonder if yoga really has any health benefits or if it’s worth your time trying to stay active and fit.

People often associate physical fitness and activity with a sleek, toned body, and thanks to the "fitspiration" that seems to pop up on Instagram endlessly, it often seems like everyone but you has time to hit the gym and slim down or tone up despite a busy schedule.

With so much going on, a good physique may not always be motivation enough to break you away from your entrepreneurial responsibilities. However, fitness goes far beyond physical appearance. In fact, it offers several other benefits besides a great bod -- so much so that fitness may actually help you work more efficiently and effectively if you just take the time to do it.

Related: 5 Personal Habits That Sabotage Entrepreneurs' Fitness Goals

Here are just a few of the benefits, besides a good physique, of staying physically fit:

Added energy

When you’re exhausted after a long day and feeling drained, the last thing that might cross your mind as giving you energy is a physically taxing workout. While you don’t need to work your body into full-on fatigue, it has been proven that being active can give you added energy.

Just going for a light walk or jog in the evening, or even taking a quick walk around your building after lunch, when the afternoon slump starts to hit, can help you feel re-energized without the adverse effects of a boost of caffeine.

Improved mood

Some people believe that regular exercise can help combat mild depression, the reason why physical activity is often prescribed to those feeling blue. While it can be hard to motivate yourself to get off the couch if you’re feeling down, getting up and moving around can help improve your mood, in both the short and long run.

Better sleep

You already know how important sleep is, yet as a busy entrepreneur or businessperson, you may feel that it’s your lowest priority. Even when you’re supposed to be off the clock, you might have work on the brain and stay up until late hours thinking about ways in which you can solve the problems you’re facing.

As hard as it can be to disconnect and let yourself rest and go to bed, it’s important that you actually do that. If you’re finding it hard to get to sleep at night, spending time doing some sort of physical activity during the day can help you sleep better and promote a more restful night.

Reduced risk of disease

Heart disease is responsible for approximately one in every four deaths in the United States. Other conditions like diabetes and obesity are also major health issues that too many Americans face these days. Such diseases can have a serious effect on all aspects of your life, not just your health, so it’s important to do what you can to avoid them, with one of those things being exercise.

Staying physically fit and active can help you combat the onset of certain diseases, lowering your risk and helping you enjoy better health longer.

Improved brain function

Ever have days where you feel like you're walking around in a fog and can't focus? This happens to everyone, but if you’re finding yourself struggling with it more and more often, consider becoming more physically active.

Physical activity is a great way to clear the brain and improve its function, helping you concentrate better, focus, think more clearly and feel better overall.

Less stress

Nobody is immune to stress, and it will likely affect you at various points throughout the day. While stress is a natural part of life, a lot of it can have some negative effects on the mind and body.

Luckily, you can combat stress by getting up from your desk and being active. Physical activity and keeping physically fit can help you reduce the stress you feel and work toward a better quality of life.

Opportunity to benefit from the great outdoors

Being outside -- if that's the kind of physical fitness you choose (biking, walking, running, skating, kayaking, softball, etc.) -- offers a number of health benefits, in addition to the general ones from staying physically fit (fresh air, scenery, friends, fun). So, why not combine the two?

There’s so much you can do outside, so instead of hitting the gym, consider a hike or canoe trip to get the exercise you need while you enjoy the sights and other benefits of being in the great outdoors.

In conclusion

Physical fitness offers so many more benefits than just a sleek, neat physique. From reduced risk of disease to added energy and more, staying physically active and fit can help you achieve a better quality of life that can, in turn, help you achieve better balance in the responsibilities you have.

Related: 6 Ways to Maintain Your Fitness When You're Super Busy

What are some of your motivations and favorite ways to stay physically fit?