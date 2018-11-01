Enter Entrepreneur's 'Build Like a Woman' Contest and Showcase the Inspiration Behind Your Business

The visionary who inspires us the most will win an incredible prize package.

November 1, 2018 1 min read

Have you created an incredible business? Are you looking for the tools to help turn a business idea into reality?

Entrepreneur's Build Like a Woman contest gives aspiring/current female business owners the chance to share with our audience the inspiration behind the business they have built or intend to build.

Image credit: Sudara

One lucky visionary who inspires us the most will win an incredible $1,500+ prize package consisting of:

8 Sudara causal statement tees made by women (value $300)

8 Sudara everyday go-to pants to wear when relaxing or practicing self care (value $400)

1 Build Like a Woman digital course which gives you all the business and marketing tools you need to start or grow your business (value $499)

1 Sixty-minute mentor session with Kathleen Griffith, Build Like a Woman founder, with personalized advice on growing your brand (value $250)

1 Social media editorial shout out to the winner by Women Entrepreneur (36K followers)

Complete this form for a chance to win this exclusive prize set from Entrepreneur.

Image credit: Kathleen Griffith

All entries must be submitted by December 31, 2018. Limit one entry per participant. No purchase necessary. Please see complete rules and regulations here.