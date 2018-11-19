Entrepreneur Index

Confidence in the Economy Is Plunging, and so Are Stock Prices

The Entrepreneur Index™ hit the skids on Monday.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Confidence in the Economy Is Plunging, and so Are Stock Prices
Image credit: peshkov | Getty Images
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Look out below!

The Entrepreneur index was down 2.71% today with tech stocks leading the fall. The three major indexes posted declines with the Dow 30 and S&P 500 indexes off 1.56% and 1.66% respectively, and the Nasdaq Composite index down 3.03%.

Market signals suggest investors believe the U.S. economy is headed for a slowdown. The U.S. dollar has dropped more than 2% in the last two trading sessions and interest rates have fallen dramatically in the last two weeks. After Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed members expressed concern last week with slowing global growth, the 10-year Treasury bond yield has been in a free-fall. Down two points today to 3.05%, it has fallen 18 points in the last ten days, as investors expect the Fed’s rate hiking cycle may be shortened.

Technology stocks are suffering most from all the economic anxiety. NVIDIA Inc., which makes computer chips for gaming and graphics applications, fell 12% on the day -- the biggest decline on the Entrepreneur index. The drop comes after a 19% fall last Friday after the company’s third quarter revenues missed estimates, and it lowered forward guidance. One of the hottest tech stocks for most of this year, NVIDIA is now down a staggering 50% since the beginning of October.

ADBE Quotes by TradingView

Adobe Systems Inc. (-8.04%) and salesforce.com (-8.71%) also had sharp declines today. All four FANG stocks -- the undisputed leaders of this bull market -- were down more than 4%, with Facebook posting the biggest decline of 5.72%. They are all now technically in bear market territory, trading more than 20% below their recent highs.

Boston Scientific Corp. fell 5.16% today. The medical device maker has been posting great financial results and its stock is still up 42% this year.

Other big declines on the Entrepreneur index outside the technology sector included Alexion Pharmaceuticals (-3.0%), Wynn Resorts (-3.29), and clothing makers Ralph Lauren (-3.27) and Under Armour Inc. (-2.8%).

 
F Quotes by TradingView

Ford Motor Co. had the biggest gain on the day, rising 2.21%. The automotive giant is down 26% on the year and now sports a dividend yield of almost 6.5%. Specialty insurer Aflac Inc. had the second biggest gain today, rising 1.79%.

The REIT stocks were solid amidst the general selling pressure. Macerich Company(1.3%), Simon Property Group(0.95%), and Essex Property Trust(0.84%) had the biggest gains in the sector.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton also managed to eke out a 0.52% gain despite a plunge in the November homebuilder sentiment reading released by the National Association of Home Builders today. D.R. Horton’s stock, one of the most sensitive on the Entrepreneur index to interest rates and economic news, is down 32% so far this year.

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Tech Giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Both Up Over $20 Per Share

Entrepreneur Index

Google Is Up Today, But Experts Still Consider It a 'Sell'

Entrepreneur Index

One Share of Amazon Stock Costs Over $1,600. Is It Worth It?