Apple Launches Entrepreneur Camp For Female Tech Founders

Giving a boost to female entrepreneurship, Apple is launching an app development camp exclusive for female-led companies and developers.

December 7, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Giving a boost to female entrepreneurship, Apple is launching Entrepreneur Camp, an app development camp exclusive for female-led companies and developers.

In a span of a two-week camp, participants would receive one-on-one guidance on apps from Apple experts and engineers, plus mentorship and insights from the giant tech's leaders to discuss issues in tech such as machine learning and augmented reality. Eligible participants are entities with one female founder, co-founder or CEO and have at least one woman on the development team. Both the founding member and a female developer must on the team of three, along with a third member of any gender.

After the camp, participants would present their progress, get feedback, and also become part of its community to receive support on growing and building a business. Members would also be allowed to submit apps to the App Store for one year of free membership, including access to beta software, advanced app capabilities and code-level support Apple engineers.

With its goal of helping entrepreneurs as they work on novel and fresh apps and form a global network of female entrepreneurs, it's certainly a step towards supporting women in tech.

First session begins on January 28, so if you're interested to apply, head on over to the website.

Related: Meet The Women-Led Startups Part Of Womena's First Cohort Of Womentum