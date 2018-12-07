Female Entrepreneurs

Apple Launches Entrepreneur Camp For Female Tech Founders

Giving a boost to female entrepreneurship, Apple is launching an app development camp exclusive for female-led companies and developers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Launches Entrepreneur Camp For Female Tech Founders
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Giving a boost to female entrepreneurship, Apple is launching Entrepreneur Camp, an app development camp exclusive for female-led companies and developers.

In a span of a two-week camp, participants would receive one-on-one guidance on apps from Apple experts and engineers, plus mentorship and insights from the giant tech's leaders to discuss issues in tech such as machine learning and augmented reality. Eligible participants are entities with one female founder, co-founder or CEO and have at least one woman on the development team. Both the founding member and a female developer must on the team of three, along with a third member of any gender.

After the camp, participants would present their progress, get feedback, and also become part of its community to receive support on growing and building a business. Members would also be allowed to submit apps to the App Store for one year of free membership, including access to beta software, advanced app capabilities and code-level support Apple engineers.

With its goal of helping entrepreneurs as they work on novel and fresh apps and form a global network of female entrepreneurs, it's certainly a step towards supporting women in tech

First session begins on January 28, so if you're interested to apply, head on over to the website.

Related: Meet The Women-Led Startups Part Of Womena's First Cohort Of Womentum

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The CEO of the Girl Scouts Wants to Turn Today's Cookie Sellers Into Tomorrow's Powerful Female Entrepreneurs

Female Entrepreneurs

Why Owner-Operator Franchises Could Be a Fix For Your Entrepreneurial Spirit

Female Entrepreneurs

A Female Founder's Tips for Fundraising