Tapping Into The Future: Dr. Peter Diamandis On The Inaugural Abundance 360 Summit In Dubai

The Abundance 360 (A360) Summit, an executive mastermind group, dubbed the 'Davos for Exponential Tech,' created by Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, will be held for the first time in Dubai on March 26-27, 2019.

February 25, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The inaugural two-day A360 Dubai Summit, which will kick off a highly curated one-year program for entrepreneurs, C-level executives and government leaders, will be held under the patronage of H.H. Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation.

Ahead of the event, Dr. Diamandis touched down in the Emirate at Capital Club Dubai in February to explain what to expect at A360 Dubai. Check out the video for his insights!

