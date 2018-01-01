Future Tech

What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?
Technology

What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?

Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
What Will the Future of Work Look Like After the Robot Revolution? (Infographic)
Infographics

What Will the Future of Work Look Like After the Robot Revolution? (Infographic)

By 2033, it's predicted that nearly half the country's jobs will be taken over by robots.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future
Technology

Soon Hiring: Human Trait Designers and 7 Other Out-There Jobs of the Future

Upcoming cultural and technological shifts could lead to a host of new job titles. Here's what you could see on business cards.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)
Blockchain

John McAfee Says Blockchain Will Upend Business as We Know It in 5 Years (Hint: No Bosses, Banks or Retirement)

"You have to unlearn everything about 'I'm the boss, I make the rules.' In the blockchain world, nobody makes the rules," he says.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
Why You Should Treat Your Business Like a Robot-Car: 4 Keys to Surviving Radical Change
Future Tech

Why You Should Treat Your Business Like a Robot-Car: 4 Keys to Surviving Radical Change

It might be accurate to call the car of the future a cognitive mobility capsule. The term wouldn't be out of line for your future business, either.
Stephen Perun and Sebastian Wedeniwski | 8 min read
This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.
How Success Happens Podcast

This Man Spent 4 Years With the World's Most Innovative People. Here's What They Taught Him.

We can learn a lot about what creativity takes from the people solving the world's most difficult problems.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
3 Cities That Taught Me What Tech Looks Like Outside of Silicon Valley
Technology

3 Cities That Taught Me What Tech Looks Like Outside of Silicon Valley

What the future of tech looks like in Texas and Tennessee.
Victoria Howes | 4 min read
This Flying Vehicle Could One Day Be Your Uber
CES

This Flying Vehicle Could One Day Be Your Uber

German startup Volocopter conducted its first U.S. flight earlier this week.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Planning for a Library 100 Years in the Future: The Woman Behind This Massive Undertaking Explains How She Gets Things Done
Business Planning

Planning for a Library 100 Years in the Future: The Woman Behind This Massive Undertaking Explains How She Gets Things Done

Anne Beate Hovind, the engine behind a unique public art project in Norway called Future Library, shares how she makes the impossible possible.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Check Out This Futuristic, and Dangerous Looking, Police Hoverbike
Technology

Check Out This Futuristic, and Dangerous Looking, Police Hoverbike

Would you feel safe if this pulled up during a crisis?
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
