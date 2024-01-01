Rebecca Turgeon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Rebecca Turgeon has spent 14 years in corporate IT building software that supports different facets of large corporations. With a background in computer science and business, she's leveraging her experience to help entrepreneurs create sustainable strategies that allow tech to support them.
5 Telltale Signs Your Tech 'Solutions' Are Working Against You — Not For You (And What You Can Do About It)
Spend more time troubleshooting than actually using tech profitably? Ways to change these systems to better fuel growth, as well as peace of mind.