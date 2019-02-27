SHE CAN 2019 Invites Egypt's Entrepreneurs To Gain Insights On Turning Failures Into Success Stories

With this year's theme as 'Successful Failures,' the conference will focus on leveraging innovating thinking, creativity, technology and capital to turn failures into success stories.

February 27, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SHE CAN 2019, a women-focused entrepreneurship event, is kicking off its the third edition on March 8 at the Greek campus, Downtown Cairo, Egypt. With this year’s theme as ‘Successful Failures,’ the conference will focus on leveraging innovating thinking, creativity, technology and capital to turn failures into success stories.

Organized by Entreprenelle, a social development and business impact organization with the mission to empower local women, the conference offers a line up of industry leaders from Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem including Abdelhameed Sharara, founder of RiseUp, Radwa Hassan and Raghda El Sheemy, speakers from Radio 9090, Manal El Alam, Arab celebrity chef and investor, and more. The conference will also hold various panel discussions, workshops, mentorship sessions, pitch competition and an exhibition of the participating startups.

Said Rania Ayman, founder of Entreprenelle, noted how their goal is rooted to supporting and empowering women, which encouraged the growth of the conference: “The women entrepreneurship ecosystem is rapidly growing, which encouraged us to choose ‘Successful Failures’ theme to arm the ecosystem with learnings and techniques that will underpin their journey.”

Last year’s event gathered 2,500 attendees from Cairo, Alexandria and Mansoura. It brought over 40 community partners and hosted talks, panels and workshops delivered by over 30 speakers.

To buy tickets and get more information, head on over to the website.

Related: Over 100 Industry Experts To Speak At Unbound Bahrain 2019 In March