Adventure Trips a CEO Must Take

Jobs of CEOs are unimaginably hectic and in order to rejuvenate from such hectic schedules, here is a list of trips that help them rejuvenate

February 28, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Break away from the ordinary and have an experience 'par extraordinaire’ of travel to offbeat places in a plethora of destinations like Bhutan, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh or internationally to Mongolia, Iceland, South Africa and more recently, South America and Antarctica and many more– some real diamonds in the rough! – CEO’s must take trips to lesser-thronged places in the Himalayas, the Sahyadris and a few more, for that elusive peace away from the hullabaloo of raucous city streets to rewind and rejuvenate. One can enjoy the serene silence of nature trails with the ice blue Himalayan backdrop or let your blood rush to your head during gritty high-altitude treks. It helps one’s thinking to change as one meets different people in these places who lead a simple and healthy life!

Below are the few places recommend for a CEO to take up:



Everest Base Camp with Luxury Lodges

This trek follows the route to the base camp of Mt. Everest, the world’s highest mountain at 8848m/29,030 feet straddling the border of Nepal and Tibet. One of the world’s most iconic trekking routes, the Everest Base Camp trek takes you through some of the most picturesque landscapes of the Nepal Himalaya. The route passes through forests of rhododendron and pine and takes you through quaint Sherpa villages and remote Buddhist monasteries. Magnificent views of the great Himalayan peaks like AmaDablam, Nuptse, Lhotse Shar, and others can also be had. Mount Everest has mountaineering and climbing lore of its own.

Tour du Mont Blanc

The 165-km Mont Blanc circuit spanning across the Alps in France, Switzerland and Italy is one of the most iconic trekking routes of the world. Passing through some utterly breathtaking landscapes of the Alps, this trek is a challenging yet extremely fulfilling one. The route takes you through idyllic towns where you can have a glimpse of local culture and also have some magnificent views of the entire Mont Blanc range including the Les Grandes Jorasses. Expect to spot Alpine fauna like ibex along the way, along with feasting on fresh local produce. This is a tough-graded trek with at least 8-10 hours of walking per day.

Mongolia

A vast expanse of skies, endless monochromatic landscapes as far as the eye can see, Mongolia is an adventure traveller’s paradise. It is famous for being the homeland of Genghis Khan, his mighty Mongol Empire and a nomadic people who have retained their lifestyle since the days of yore. As you retrace the paths of Great Mongol Empire to the historic sites from the 13th century and the UNESCO world heritage Orkhon River Valley, soak in the stunning landscapes of the Gobi Desert and visit the country’s oldest Buddhist monastery among other ancient relics. The urban comforts of the capital city Ulaanbaatar are juxtaposed against a nomadic culture where the nomads still retain their customs and lifestyle and co-exist harmoniously with animals like livestock and the rare Golden Eagles, which are used for hunting in the winter months - An offbeat and immersive experience at its best.

Italy Cycling

The Italian countryside provides numerous cycling options for enthusiasts, be it the high-altitude winding roads of the jagged Dolomite mountains or the trails through the countryside that take you along tiny idyllic villages and towns. Cycle through towns like Verona, Vicenza, Padova and Bolzano and experience their unique culture. Wine tasting and sampling the local cuisine can also be done for a more immersive experience.

Northern Lights

Think of it as your own personal pyrotechnical display – the Northern Lights are an iconic phenomenon throughout Alaska, northern parts of Canada, the southern half of Greenland, Iceland, Northern Norway, Sweden and Finland. Dancing across the dark night sky in multi-coloured hues, witnessing this natural spectacle is nothing short of surreal.