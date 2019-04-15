My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Digest

It Took 2 Years for This Entrepreneur to Convince an Icelandic Dairy Company to Partner Up on a Yogurt-Like Snack

Icelandic Provisions, maker of Icelandic dairy product skyr, is the result of an investment firm and a farmer collective trusting each other.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
It Took 2 Years for This Entrepreneur to Convince an Icelandic Dairy Company to Partner Up on a Yogurt-Like Snack
Image credit: Courtesy of Icelandic Provisions
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
3 min read

For Jon Flint and his firm Polaris Partners, winning over an Icelandic dairy company came down to appreciating the culture. That's both the cultures used to make Icelandic skyr, a dairy product similar to yogurt, and the culture of Iceland itself.

"At first, the team here was very apprehensive," said Ari Edwald, CEO of MS Iceland Dairies,  a cooperative of more than 600 family-run dairy farms. "Who is this American? Does he have any knowledge of bringing this tradition that is so rooted in this country?"

Related: This Startup Raised $17 Million for Its Efforts to Resurrect Cottage Cheese Sales

Polaris -- which has invested in companies including Akamai, Wordpress and LegalZoom -- already had a reputation in the small island nation because of its investment in a local genomics company. Still, it took two years until MS agreed to partner up.

"They've never done a partnership with anyone," Flint said. "We convinced them what the market opportunity was over here (U.S. yogurt sales are around $9 billion, but have started to decline as more options have appeared) and that with our experience building entrepreneurial companies, we were the right guys for them to partner with."

That was mostly due to Flint and his team putting in the work, Edwald said.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Icelandic Provisions

"We felt that there had to be a huge cultural difference, but after seeing Jon and his team over and over again, in our offices, in our factories, asking questions, wanting to know about us and our history, we knew he was authentic and it just started to feel right," he said. "He wasn’t some ordinary businessman, he had vision and soon became an Icelander by proxy."

Related: How the Co-Founder of Noosa Went From Office Drone to $220 Million in Sales

The two partners formed a company called Icelandic Provisions to make and distribute skyr -- which the company says is thicker, creamier and has more protein and less sugar than yogurt -- in the U.S. Its products launched at the end of 2016 and can now be found in 6,600 stores. Its best sellers are its Vanilla, Straw Ling and Coconut 5.3-ounce containers. It just debuted a new whole milk skyr product called Krímí.

"Skyr is unique in that it is a simple recipe that starts with milk from family-owned farms and very special heirloom skyr cultures," Edwald said. "While we’ve adapted our methodology for making it with new, modern equipment, the recipe itself hasn’t been tinkered with. Entrepreneurs can learn the simple lesson of not messing up a good thing when you have it. In Iceland, we have a saying: ‘petta reddast.’ It means, basically, that it will all work out in the end. It’s the motto many Icelanders live by and it goes a long way in business."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Digest

This Extreme Extrovert Started a Multimillion-Dollar Wellness Snack Company After Her Stint in the Peace Corps Was Cut Short

The Digest

This Startup Raised $17 Million for Its Efforts to Resurrect Cottage Cheese Sales

The Digest

General Mills Claims to Sell a 'First of Its Kind' Product That Has Been Eaten by Native Americans for Hundreds of Years