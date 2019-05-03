My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wearable Tech

Fit And Function: FitBit Versa Lite Edition

Versa Lite Edition is Fitbit's most affordable smartwatch yet, that delivers insights about your health and fitness to help you live your best life.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fit And Function: FitBit Versa Lite Edition
Image credit: Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is designed for everyday wear, with must-have fitness features like automatic activity, PurePulse 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and sleep stages tracking. Other attractive features include exercise modes, GPS, four-day battery life, and smartphone notifications.

The wearable raises the bar for health features with the relative SpO2 sensor, which has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels to help track conditions like sleep apnea. Fitbit Versa Lite is lightweight, swim-proof and has a simple, one button control.

Versa Lite Edition is Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch yet, that delivers insights about your health and fitness to help you live your best life.

Related: Time For Style: Apple Watch Hermès

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wearable Tech

Run Smarter: HOVR By Under Armour

Wearable Tech

How to Optimize Your Mind, by Optimizing Your Body

Wearable Tech

This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem