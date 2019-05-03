Fit And Function: FitBit Versa Lite Edition

Versa Lite Edition is Fitbit's most affordable smartwatch yet, that delivers insights about your health and fitness to help you live your best life.

May 3, 2019 1 min read

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is designed for everyday wear, with must-have fitness features like automatic activity, PurePulse 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and sleep stages tracking. Other attractive features include exercise modes, GPS, four-day battery life, and smartphone notifications.

The wearable raises the bar for health features with the relative SpO2 sensor, which has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels to help track conditions like sleep apnea. Fitbit Versa Lite is lightweight, swim-proof and has a simple, one button control.

