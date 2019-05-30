My Queue

The idea of Cardekho.com, the flagship portal of GirnarSoft, clicked after a visit to auto expo in 2008.
Riding High on Car Search
Amit Jain co-founded the Jaipur- based IT outsourcing firm Girnar Software in 2007 along with his brother Anurag Jain, both graduated from IIT Delhi. The idea of Cardekho.com, the flagship portal of GirnarSoft, clicked after a visit to auto expo in 2008. Its investors include Google Capital, Tybourne Capital, Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital, HDFC Bank, Ratan Tata and Times Internet.

Amit Jain’s decision to acquire leading auto portals Gaadi.com and Zigwheels. com brings the group company GirnarSoft another step closer to the goal of being a multi-billion dollar company before 2021. Gaadi inaugurated its first showroom in Delhi NCR on January 9. With 15 operational showrooms in Delhi NCR, the brand plans to introduce about 200 showrooms pan India by the end of FY2019-2020.

Talking about the best use case of technology by them, Amit Jain says, “Technology has enabled us to identify the need of each individual and provide most suitable solution to them at the right time. We have personalised the online experience of every individual in the auto space. Technological innovations through ML/AI has been the base of our recent growth and this would become even more prominent going forward.”

