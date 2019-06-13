My Queue

Marketing

Kraft Rebrands Ranch Dressing as 'Salad Frosting' to Trick Kids Into Eating Vegetables

Oh boy.
Kraft Rebrands Ranch Dressing as 'Salad Frosting' to Trick Kids Into Eating Vegetables
Image credit: Kraft Brand | Youtube
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

A major corporation is urging parents to lie to their children.

In what is decidedly not an April Fool's joke, the multibillion-dollar food conglomerate Kraft Heinz ($26 billion in sales in 2018) has launched a new product (but really, it's just ranch dressing) called Salad Frosting. The headline of the press release introducing this product is "Kraft Wants You to #LieLikeAParent."

"Kraft is introducing Kraft Salad 'Frosting,' its Kraft Classic Ranch Dressing disguised in a frosting tube, giving parents a hand in upping their lie game," the release states.

Related: Online Grocery Recommendations Are Lacking. 3 Young Entrepreneurs Have Created an AI-Powered Solution.

This is ranch dressing we're talking about: the sweet, milky condiment that's 110 calories per two tablespoons. It is by no means a health food.

There are other tricks parents use to get kids to eat vegetables, but they're not as blatant as Kraft's campaign. For example, Jessica Seinfeld has a recipe book that hides vegetables in treats such as cookies. A brand of frozen foods, Kidfresh, also hides vegetables in its products.

Kraft even says in its release that ranch dressing is the most popular condiment in the United States. So what gives?

I carrot even.

