My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

How Success Happens Podcast

This Immigrant Entrepreneur and DACA Recipient Raised Over $15 Million in Funding (Podcast)

Airfox co-founder Victor Santos shares his best pitching advice and how his identity as an immigrant inspired him to become an entrepreneur.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Immigrant Entrepreneur and DACA Recipient Raised Over $15 Million in Funding (Podcast)
Image credit: Joe Makarski
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

Google. Pfizer. Tesla. eBay. Capital One. AT&T. These companies were all founded, completely or in part, by immigrants, who account for close to 30 percent of all new entrepreneurs in the U.S. Victor Santos, who emigrated from Brazil at age 12, is one of them. 

Santos co-founded Airfox, a mobile financial services company for unbanked individuals in emerging markets, and he's also a DACA recipient. (DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is an American immigration policy allowing for some immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to receive a renewable stay on deportation action.)

On this episode of How Success Happens, Santos recalls how, during his fundraising process, venture capitalists told him they didn’t feel comfortable with his immigration status. He also shares his five-year plan for the company, his best advice for pitching a business idea and how his identity as an immigrant inspired him as an entrepreneur. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

How Success Happens Podcast

How Just's Co-Founder Got More Than $200 Million From Investors (Podcast)

How Success Happens Podcast

The Try Guys Built a Brand Loved by Millions by Not Being Afraid to Fail

How Success Happens Podcast

The Co-Founder of Vita Coco on the Early Coconut Water Wars and Where His Company Is Going Next (Podcast)