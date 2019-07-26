This Immigrant Entrepreneur and DACA Recipient Raised Over $15 Million in Funding (Podcast)

Airfox co-founder Victor Santos shares his best pitching advice and how his identity as an immigrant inspired him to become an entrepreneur.

July 26, 2019 1 min read

Google. Pfizer. Tesla. eBay. Capital One. AT&T. These companies were all founded, completely or in part, by immigrants, who account for close to 30 percent of all new entrepreneurs in the U.S. Victor Santos, who emigrated from Brazil at age 12, is one of them.

Santos co-founded Airfox, a mobile financial services company for unbanked individuals in emerging markets, and he's also a DACA recipient. (DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is an American immigration policy allowing for some immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to receive a renewable stay on deportation action.)

On this episode of How Success Happens, Santos recalls how, during his fundraising process, venture capitalists told him they didn’t feel comfortable with his immigration status. He also shares his five-year plan for the company, his best advice for pitching a business idea and how his identity as an immigrant inspired him as an entrepreneur.