5 Books That Will Help New-age Entrepreneurs & Startup Founders to Avoid Major Perils

The knowledge you perceive is the kind of businessman you become. Here are few picks that will help you avoid major pitfalls

August 8, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We often have a vision but converting it into a full-fledged business is the real deal. Hence innovators often take years before putting their blueprint into play. The first step we take is the most important stepping stone in the history of a startup or first-time entrepreneurs.

People often ponder with the idea for years but should we always wait so much to take the lead? Entrepreneur India brings you some books that will help you in starting your journey. These picks will surely help you in getting inspired and a clear vision.

Zero to One by Peter Thiel with Blake Masters

Peter Thiel’s book is a must-read. Talking about the unconventional approach, the author talks about the common approach, the usual approach and doing something that isn’t done. He says it’s common to launch something that already exists in a different segment of the market. At times you repeat the idea and take the innovation a step further. But when you create something that just doesn’t exist you take the world from zero to one.

How to Raise a Founder With Heart by Jim Marggraff

Think this one isn’t for you just because you are not a parent? Well, leave the title aside because this one is certainly for everyone. Though the book talks about the skills the kids need to grow into a pragmatic professional. But let me point out and say that many of us didn’t learn it when we were growing up. And as it is said it is late than never, one can still develop these vital skills. As an entrepreneur, this book will help you evaluate your pattern and how you need to develop it. Plus if you are a parent then this book certainly help you in raising a skilled individual.

Founders at Work by Jessica Livingston

Anyone who starts a business is always an individual like us but when they innovate something extraordinary they become more than just anybody. The people who started Apple, Google, Facebook, are today the founder of multi-billion dollar companies that runs the virtual platform.

‘Founders at Work’ is a buy that you can’t miss. It brings stories of individuals who created something so big. How they managed to get investors on board? What were the mistakes they made? The book is a compilation of interviews from top-notch tech companies that answers the question we have always been looking for.

What It Takes: How I Built a $100 Million Business Against the Odds by Raegan Moya-Jones

A national bestseller, this book has created quite a buzz. When it comes to achieving something big, we often put boundaries around a vision. We often believe that to build a successful company you need some fancy degree. However, Raegan Moya-Jones points out that all it needs is guts, passion, and willingness to go out and achieve. Her way to entrepreneurship isn’t an IVY League story which makes it an interesting read.

What I Wish I Knew When I Was 20 by Tina Seelig

With time we often wish how we knew certain things way before. We all have been down that road. Tina Seelig’s is the perfect bible for emerging companies and entrepreneurs. She lays down the naked truth of what the business world holds for you. The book presents the harsh reality that most of the bestseller lack. Read this one to know why it made it to our list.