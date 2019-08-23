Enhanced Experiences: LG Nanocell TV

Using Nano Color, LG's NanoCell TVs reproduce pure color by applying nanoparticles.

LG’s NanoCell technology for televisions was developed to provide a more vivid array of colors and thus enhance the viewer experience. NanoCell technology coupled with IPS displays allows you to benefit from wide viewing angles, and watch content from a range of perspectives. Essentially what this means for you (and the family) is no more sitting strategically to see the TV properly.

Using Nano Color, LG’s NanoCell TVs reproduce pure color by applying nanoparticles, which work as purifiers to filter dull colors and enhance purity. With a richer color palette, the NanoCell TV supports over one billion colors, with added vibrance and clarity.

Even more, these colors are not simply overamplified or filtered for dramatic effect- they provide accurate colors for a greater sense of realism. LG’s NanoCell TVs also feature Nano Black, which controls backlight units individually to render deeper shades of black in finer detail. With Full Array Dimming, NanoCell TVs preserve contrast and minimize light bleeding– ideal when watching darker scenes.

LG’s 2019 range of NanoCell TVs have a variety of other cutting-edge features including AI-enabled models, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

