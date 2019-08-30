Tune Up: Huawei Freelace

Turn up the volume with Huawei FreeLace, the premium new earphones created for the conscious consumer.

August 30, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Turn up the volume with Huawei FreeLace, the premium new earphones created for the conscious consumer. The earbuds are made of memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon, which offers both a decorative appearance and a soft feeling against your skin. Huawei FreeLace also allows you to cut the cord with Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing.

Separating the right earbud and its cable from the volume buttons reveals a USB Type-C connector, which can be inserted into the USB Type- C port of any Huawei smartphone running EMUI 9.1 for quick and easy Bluetooth pairing via Huawei HiPair. Huawei FreeLace is also big on sound with Magnetic Switch, which improves portability of the earphones, by allowing you to simply connect both of their sides to automatically put them in sleep mode.

Conversely, they automatically resume play once separated. The device has in-line controls for volume and playback, and a two-second-long press of a button activates the voice assistant.

Related: Why The Consumer Is Huawei's Catalyst For Constant Innovation And Development