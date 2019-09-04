Event Management: Brands should follow these 3 Tips for Success

Brands communicate with their audiences through different channels -- event management sits on top of the hierarchy

September 4, 2019

Marketing and advertising industry is evolving at a fast pace. Industry has experienced a tectonic shift in the way brands connect with their audience. Technological advancements have contributed prudently in creating a larger than life user experience for consumers. This experience comes in a consolidated package when brands enter the competitive market by means of launch events for consumer engagement and mass recall.

The consumer recall value is to a large extent, directly proportional to the experience that the consumer was offered. It is because of this reason that event management is an integral part of building a marketing strategy for a brand. Brands communicate with their audiences through different channels where event management sits on top of the hierarchy.

The industry has immense potential for growth, making it even more competitive. This is the reason why innovation is required for a sustainable growth in the highly competitive event management industry. ‘Survival of the fittest’ remains a fact. However, an upward sloping graph of growth overrides survival. If growth is the primary objective for your organization, follow these tips:

1. Align ideas to synergize effectively:

Event management is dynamic in nature and with the advent of technology and innovative methods, it has become supremely driven by ideas. It takes several minds to build concepts that are put to execution. These ideas form the basis of a comprehensive strategy. It is preliminary for any execution to have a concrete planning in place.

A planning that has a vision that constitutes impactful ideas based on feed-forward mechanism is pivotal for achieving synergy. The process of exchanging ideas is the building block to make an event successful. Hence, it is important for event managers to align the ideas in one direction to achieve efficiency and effectiveness of the plans.

2. Understand the needs of consumers before the needs of clients:

The consumers are ultimate users of the products, services and experience that brands build or create. Their acceptance is primary for the success of any campaign and activation. Connecting with the audience is most crucial. A fairly detailed understanding of consumer expectation helps event managers build a reliable event marketing strategy. Hence, it is required for event managers to think consumers first while creating an event marketing strategy.

3. Separate marketing objectives with business objectives when creating strategy:

Every brand that enters a new market or diversifies it portfolio in the existing market has a business and marketing objective. These objectives are correlated however mutually exclusive in nature. It is for the event managers that create strategies to differentiate the business objectives from the marketing objectives.

The success of a brands’ entry in the market depends largely on a strong positioning which in turn, depends on how well the event marketing is strategized. An impactful event is a result of combined efforts by the team which plays a substantial role in generating macro level engagement and recall value.