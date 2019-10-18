Technology

Switch It Up: Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

Lenovo has paired the versatile features of the Yoga Tab 3 with Google Assistant to give you a smart home hub.
Switch It Up: Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab
Image credit: Lenovo
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo has paired the versatile features of the Yoga Tab 3 with Google Assistant to give you a smart home hub. Yoga Smart Tab combines topof- the-line audio and video capabilities with a signature multi-modal Yoga kickstand that allows you to tilt, stand, hold, or hang the tablet. That means you can stand, sit, recline, or lie down while using the Yoga Smart Tab, and still get a full experience at virtually any angle.

The addition of its smart charging station is what transforms the device into an always-on family hub. Designed using metal and aluminum, the Yoga Smart Tab looks and feels meticulously handcrafted, coated with a soft-touch matte finish. Binge-watch your favorite shows on its 10.1-inch FHD IPS display, and catch the play-by-play with dual JBL Hi-Fi speakers, optimized with Dolby Atmos.

