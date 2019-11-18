Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of 2020

Get to know 347 franchises in trend-topping industries that will continue to boom next year (and likely beyond).
Image credit: nikamata | Getty Images
15+ min read

This story appears in the December 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Here at Entrepreneur, we've been covering the franchise industry for more than 40 years -- and making predictions about it for just as long. Way back in March 1980, our very first Franchise 500 issue included a story titled "Franchising: Ready for the Eighties," which sought to offer "an incisive look at trends to watch in the Eighties... and predict the shape of franchising to come." Now we continue the tradition set by that article with our annual list looking at the franchise categories we expect to do best in the year ahead.

If you can find a copy of that 1980 article, you'll see some similarities between its predictions and ours. In 1980, we dubbed Mexican food "the brightest star in the fast-food heaven." Now that the category has expanded beyond fast food to fast-casual and full-service franchises, we think it has even more potential. The 1980 story touted "tremendous growth in limited-item snack shops," though it pointed to cookies and ice cream as examples, while we see potential in healthier snacks like acai bowls and juices today. And then there's this: "We expect recreation and leisure time activities to be a fertile area for franchising in the 1980s." We feel the same way about the 2020s... though the big recreation trend we went on to predict back then -- disco roller rinks -- is, sadly, nowhere to be found on our list today. We've also got childcare on our list this year, and back then we said, "Babysitting and childcare services is another [area] where the timing is right, considering the tremendous influx of working mothers and single-parent families in our society."

Of course, while some trends last for decades -- or come and go and come again -- not all of them last. In the 1980s, we also expounded on the "incredible potential of video stores." It's a good warning to take even the hottest trends with a grain of salt. And with that in mind, please remember that this list of franchises in trending categories is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Always do your homework before you invest by reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to existing and former franchisees.

Beauty/Grooming

From haircare to hair removal, facials to pedicures, services that help people look and feel their best continue to be a winning formula in the franchise world. And while many of these services traditionally targeted women, franchises aimed at men and children are proving that their appeal is universal.

A Perfect 10 Nail and Beauty Bar
Nail salons serving beer and wine
Startup Cost
$130.3K - $217K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/0
Amazing Lash Studio
Eyelash-extension salons
Startup Cost
$224.7K - $482.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/222
Clovr Life Spa
Spa services
Startup Cost
$410.3K - $764.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/3
Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
Children's hair salons
Startup Cost
$132K - $339K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/101
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salons
Startup Cost
$148.9K - $316.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
203/405
CutFinity Franchising LLC
Hair salons
Startup Cost
$126.8K - $247.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/0
Deka Lash
Eyelash extensions
Startup Cost
$179.3K - $426.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/60
Diesel Barbershop
Haircare and grooming services
Startup Cost
$273K - $391K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/10
Drybar
Haircare
Startup Cost
$639.2K - $1.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
86/40
Elements Massage
Therapeutic massage services
Startup Cost
$225.4K - $374.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/240
European Wax Center
Body waxing services, skin and beauty products
Startup Cost
$359.7K - $564.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/725
First Choice Haircutters
Family hair salons
Startup Cost
$177.8K - $302.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
137/249
Flirty Girl Lash Studio
Eyelash extensions and brow services
Startup Cost
$249.5K - $322.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/1
Floyd's 99 Barbershop
Haircuts, hair coloring, shaves, retail products
Startup Cost
$294K - $642K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
85/33
Frenchies Modern Nail Care
Manicure and pedicure studios
Startup Cost
$243.5K - $418.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/23
Fuzz Wax Bar
Body waxing
Startup Cost
$307.6K - $542.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/3
Great Clips
Hair salons
Startup Cost
$136.9K - $259.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/4
Hammer & Nails
Men's barbering and grooming services
Startup Cost
$269.7K - $549.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/10
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage and facial services
Startup Cost
$532.6K - $618.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/433
Herbal Nail Bar
Nail salons
Startup Cost
$233.1K - $292.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Idolize Brows & Beauty
Threading, lash and brow services, body waxing, facials
Startup Cost
$86.4K - $251.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/2
J'adore
Eyebrow microblading, scalp micropigmentation, semi-permanent makeup, aesthetics
Startup Cost
$81.9K - $201.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/3
LashBar
Eyelash extensions and beauty services
Startup Cost
$174.2K - $277.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/5
Lashes By Ann
Eyelash extension studios
Startup Cost
$170.5K - $229.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Lay Bare Waxing Salon
Sugaring, eyebrow threading, body facials
Startup Cost
$140.1K - $241.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
55/80
Lemon Tree Family Salons
Family hair salons
Startup Cost
$197.8K - $244.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/36
Lume
Eyelash, eyebrow, beauty, and facial care studios
Startup Cost
$88.9K - $174.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/2
LunchboxWax
Body waxing
Startup Cost
$340.9K - $469.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/42
Massage Envy
Massage therapy, stretch therapy, skin care, facials
Startup Cost
$481.4K - $898.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/1
Massage Heights
Therapeutic massage, facials
Startup Cost
$374K - $484.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/141
MassageLuXe
Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing
Startup Cost
$443K - $558.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/64
Merle Norman Cosmetics Inc.
Cosmetics and skin-care products
Startup Cost
$39.5K - $180.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/1
MudbuM Facial Bar
Facials, skin-care products
Startup Cost
$88K - $161K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/3
My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza
Salon suites
Startup Cost
$582.2K - $1.5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
29/100
Namaste Nail Sanctuary
Nail salons
Startup Cost
$230.6K - $480.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/6
Nikita Hair
Hair salons
Startup Cost
$162.3K - $268.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Palm Beach Tan
Tanning
Startup Cost
$489.3K - $802.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
227/314
Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC
Salon suites
Startup Cost
$330.9K - $983.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/247
Pigtails & Crewcuts
Children's hair salons
Startup Cost
$98.3K - $229.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/61
Pure Glow
Organic spray tanning
Startup Cost
$138.4K - $293.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Roosters Men's Grooming Centers
Men's grooming services and products
Startup Cost
$195.8K - $334.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/85
Salons by JC
Salon suites
Startup Cost
$722.9K - $1.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/87
Scissors & Scotch
Men's grooming services, lounge and bar
Startup Cost
$411.7K - $661.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/6
Seva Beauty
Eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facials, tinting, makeup, spa services and products
Startup Cost
$80.1K - $237.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/142
Sharkey's Cuts For Kids
Children's hair salons
Startup Cost
$146.9K - $206.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/64
Spavia Day Spa
Massage, skin care, eyelash extensions, beauty and spa services
Startup Cost
$317.2K - $739.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/42
Sport Clips
Men's sports-themed hair salons
Startup Cost
$224.8K - $373.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
69/1
Sugaring NYC
Sugaring hair removal
Startup Cost
$118.7K - $200.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8/1
Sugarmoon Salon
Sugaring hair removal, beauty services
Startup Cost
$119K - $274K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Supercuts
Hair salons
Startup Cost
$151.4K - $321K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
374/2
The Lash Lounge Franchise LLC
Eyelash extensions, tinting, and threading
Startup Cost
$178.5K - $495.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/81
The Palms Tanning Resort
Tanning
Startup Cost
$489.8K - $517K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/0
The Woodhouse Spas
Spa services and treatments; bath, body, and wellness products
Startup Cost
$654.2K - $836K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/60
Touch n Glow
Beauty services
Startup Cost
$21.4K - $141.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/0
V's Barbershop Franchise LLC
Upscale barbershops
Startup Cost
$192.5K - $420.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/43
Waxing The City
Facial and body waxing
Startup Cost
$127.7K - $410.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8/100
Whip Salon
Beauty salons
Startup Cost
$188.5K - $361.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/1

Breakfast

It’s long been called the most important meal of the day, but it wasn’t always the most popular. We’ve seen that change in recent years, and franchises are capitalizing on it. In addition to coffee and pastry shops, a number of new breakfast-focused restaurant concepts have popped up to offer heartier options.

Aroma Joe's Coffee
Specialty coffee
Startup Cost
$256.5K - $702K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/66
Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe
Bagels, baked goods, deli items, sandwiches
Startup Cost
$124.5K - $438K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/2
Biggby Coffee
Specialty coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods
Startup Cost
$186.9K - $369.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/237
Daily Jam
Breakfast and lunch
Startup Cost
$501.5K - $1.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
Doughnuttery
Mini doughnuts
Startup Cost
$175.4K - $321.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
Duck Donuts Franchising Co.
Doughnuts and coffee
Startup Cost
$348.4K - $568K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/82
Dunkin'
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
Startup Cost
$395.5K - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/12
Dunn Brothers Coffee
Specialty coffee, tea, baked goods, sandwiches, soups, salads
Startup Cost
$385.2K - $609.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/70
Eggs Up Grill
Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants
Startup Cost
$462.3K - $653.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/34
Ellianos Coffee Company
Specialty coffee and smoothies
Startup Cost
$275.3K - $398.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/12
Elmer's Breakfast Lunch Dinner/Egg N' Joe
Family restaurants
Startup Cost
$712K - $3.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
11/18
Gloria Jean's Coffees
Specialty coffee
Startup Cost
$173.2K - $473K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/859
Grumpy's Restaurant
Breakfast and lunch restaurants
Startup Cost
$375.9K - $675.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
It's A Grind Coffee House
Specialty coffee
Startup Cost
$173.2K - $473K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/21
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
Hawaiian coffee and smoothies
Startup Cost
$63.9K - $554K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/150
NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop
Bagels and sandwiches
Startup Cost
$118.5K - $208.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/10
Peace, Love & Little Donuts
Doughnuts and coffee
Startup Cost
$121.2K - $235.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/26
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Startup Cost
$188.3K - $578K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/93
Randy's Donuts
Doughnuts and beverages
Startup Cost
$369.3K - $526K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/0
Scooter's Coffee
Coffee, smoothies, pastries, breakfast
Startup Cost
$331K - $638K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
20/205
Shipley Do-Nuts
Doughnuts, kolaches, pastries, coffee
Startup Cost
$410K - $771.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
12/290
The Coffee Beanery
Coffee, tea, sandwiches, salads
Startup Cost
$185K - $472.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/56
The Donut Experiment
Doughnuts and coffee
Startup Cost
$274K - $323.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/6
The Flying Biscuit Cafe
Southern food and breakfast
Startup Cost
$442.5K - $737K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/18
The Human Bean Drive Thru
Specialty coffee
Startup Cost
$211.6K - $738.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
13/76
Xpresso Delight
Office coffee service
Startup Cost
$84.5K - $107K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/4

Child Care

The demand for childcare continues to grow, and franchises are rising up to meet it. Established brands are experiencing strong, steady growth--impressive in an industry where startup costs can climb into the millions. And their success seems to be attracting a number of newer brands to the franchise model as well.

Adventure Kids Playcare
Childcare/entertainment centers
Startup Cost
$344.3K - $589K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/11
Building Kidz School
Preschool/educational childcare
Startup Cost
$215K - $656K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8/17
Celebree School
Early childhood education and childcare
Startup Cost
$525.5K - $684K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
26/0
Children's Lighthouse
Childcare
Startup Cost
$722.5K - $4.99M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/49
College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors
Nanny-placement, babysitting, tutoring
Startup Cost
$105K - $173K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/191
Creative World School Franchising Co. Inc.
Early childhood education centers
Startup Cost
$2.4M - $5.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/16
Discovery Point Franchising Inc.
Childcare
Startup Cost
$405.6K - $3.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/44
Genius Kids
Preschool, daycare, public-speaking enrichment programs
Startup Cost
$239.9K - $619.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/30
Giggles Drop-In Childcare
Drop-in childcare, afterschool programs, summer camps
Startup Cost
$334K - $762.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/6
Goddard Systems Inc.
Preschool/educational childcare
Startup Cost
$653.8K - $814.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/509
Ivy Kids Systems
Childcare and early learning
Startup Cost
$2.6M - $5.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/7
Ivybrook Academy
Preschool
Startup Cost
$310.7K - $440.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/5
Kiddie Academy
Educational childcare
Startup Cost
$425K - $4.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/233
Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies
Childcare centers
Startup Cost
$4.4M - $5.7M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/174
KidsPark
Hourly childcare and preschool
Startup Cost
$258.8K - $472.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/17
KLA Schools
Preschool/childcare
Startup Cost
$475K - $2.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/15
LeafSpring Schools
Educational childcare/preschool
Startup Cost
$3.7M - $6.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/19
Lightbridge Academy
Childcare/early learning
Startup Cost
$549.2K - $5.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
13/27
Montessori Kids Universe
Educational childcare
Startup Cost
$431.3K - $933.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/11
Muse Global
Early childhood education
Startup Cost
$432.1K - $2.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Primrose School Franchising Co.
Educational childcare
Startup Cost
$637.9K - $6.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/405
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
Preschool/educational childcare
Startup Cost
$494.4K - $3.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
23/212
Tierra Encantada
Spanish immersion daycare and preschool
Startup Cost
$591.3K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/0

Entertainment/Recreation

Recreational activities have proven to be a fertile field for franchising, especially in recent years. Paint-and-sip and DIY studios are still particularly popular, along with family entertainment centers, but this year’s surprise new trend is ax throwing, with four new franchises joining the fray.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Dine-in theaters
Startup Cost
$9.1M - $21.5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
18/22
American Poolplayers Association
Recreational billiard leagues
Startup Cost
$20.5K - $28.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
8/316
AR Workshop
DIY workshops
Startup Cost
$62.9K - $116.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/115
Axe Monkeys
Indoor axe-throwing ranges
Startup Cost
$189.4K - $266.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/3
Blue Ox Axe Throwing
Indoor axe throwing
Startup Cost
$94.4K - $174.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Board & Brush Creative Studio
DIY wood-sign workshops
Startup Cost
$62.3K - $89.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/231
Color Me Mine Enterprises Inc.
Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
Startup Cost
$165.95K - $228K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/130
Complete Weddings + Events
Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
Startup Cost
$31.95K - $87.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/186
Cruise Planners
Travel agencies
Startup Cost
$2.3K - $23.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/3
Ctrl V Inc.
Virtual reality arcades
Startup Cost
$142.9K - $233.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/16
DivaDance
Adult dance classes and parties
Startup Cost
$36.8K - $51.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/9
Dream Vacations
Travel agencies
Startup Cost
$1.8K - $20.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/1
Escapology LLC
Escape rooms
Startup Cost
$144K - $681K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/43
Expedia CruiseShipCenters
Retail travel agencies
Startup Cost
$155.9K - $275.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/259
Freedom Boat Club
Membership boat clubs
Startup Cost
$149.2K - $458.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
22/174
Funtopia
Wall-climbing and family entertainment facilities
Startup Cost
$685.2K - $2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/4
GameTruck
Mobile video-game theaters
Startup Cost
$156.6K - $342.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/64
HaliMac Inc.
Axe throwing
Startup Cost
$130.97K - $213.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
Launch Franchising LLC
Family entertainment centers
Startup Cost
$1.1M - $2.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/27
Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup Cost
$118.5K - $285.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/298
Paniq Room
Escape rooms
Startup Cost
$200K - $350K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/6
Pinot's Palette
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup Cost
$96.8K - $246.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/131
Pinspiration
DIY studios
Startup Cost
$98.5K - $184.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/2
Safari Nation
Indoor bounce houses and playgrounds
Startup Cost
$255.5K - $746.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/0
SailTime
Membership boat clubs
Startup Cost
$81.7K - $159.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/27
Sky Zone
Trampoline playing courts
Startup Cost
$1.3M - $2.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/201
Stumpy's Hatchet House
Hatchet-throwing venues
Startup Cost
$260.5K - $383.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/10
The Rustic Brush
DIY studios
Startup Cost
$63.3K - $94.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/18
Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park
Family entertainment centers
Startup Cost
$2M - $2.97M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Urban Air Adventure Park
Trampoline parks/entertainment centers
Startup Cost
$2.3M - $2.96M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/95
Wine & Design
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup Cost
$69.95K - $221.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/74

Fitness Businesses

Fitness is one of the fastest-growing categories, both in terms of number of concepts and number of units. Despite how competitive the industry is, it’s not unusual to see some franchisors open hundreds of units a year. Newer brands seek to compete by offering specialized workouts, like aerial fitness, rowing, and barre.

30 Minute Hit
Kickboxing circuit-training programs for women
Startup Cost
$100.6K - $165.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/62
9Round
Kickboxing fitness circuit-training centers
Startup Cost
$99.7K - $143.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/790
Air Aerial Fitness
Aerial fitness training
Startup Cost
$86K - $176K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/7
AKT Franchise
Fitness studios
Startup Cost
$332.5K - $499.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/4
Alkalign Studios
Group fitness classes, streaming fitness classes, nutrition coaching
Startup Cost
$173.3K - $521K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/2
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Startup Cost
$30.7K - $61.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
11/119
Anytime Fitness
Fitness centers
Startup Cost
$76.7K - $521.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/4
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Swimming lessons
Startup Cost
$502.1K - $1.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/102
Athletic Republic
Sports performance training
Startup Cost
$236K - $482K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/44
Baby Boot Camp
Prenatal and postpartum fitness and nutrition
Startup Cost
$6.1K - $10.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/62
Big Blue Swim School
Swimming lessons for ages newborn to 10
Startup Cost
$1.8M - $3.7M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/0
Blink Fitness
Health and fitness centers
Startup Cost
$606.8K - $2.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
82/5
Bodytek Fitness
Gyms
Startup Cost
$249.6K - $384.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/2
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Startup Cost
$91.3K - $150.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/69
Brooklyn Fitboxing USA
Boxing and kickboxing group fitness programs
Startup Cost
$150K - $261.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/114
Burn Boot Camp
Women's fitness centers
Startup Cost
$148.8K - $353.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/212
Children First Sports
Physical education programs
Startup Cost
$39.4K - $46K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
CityRow Franchise
Rowing and strength training
Startup Cost
$199.6K - $311.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
Startup Cost
$117.8K - $383.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/87
Club Pilates Franchise
Reformer Pilates classes
Startup Cost
$167.97K - $280.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/553
Core Progression Elite Personal Training
Personal and group training, wellness services
Startup Cost
$152.99K - $408.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/2
Crunch Franchise
Fitness centers
Startup Cost
$255.5K - $2.3M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
25/255
CycleBar
Indoor cycling classes
Startup Cost
$319.2K - $497.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/170
D-BAT Academies Inc.
Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
Startup Cost
$398K - $699.98K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/80
Eat the Frog Fitness
Fitness studios
Startup Cost
$522K - $706.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/4
EverybodyFights
Fitness facilities
Startup Cost
$85.5K - $1.9M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/3
F45 Training
Fitness studios
Startup Cost
$227K - $312K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/1
Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camps
Startup Cost
$151.1K - $213.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/455
Fit4Mom
Prenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs
Startup Cost
$6.9K - $26.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/317
Fitness Together
Personal training
Startup Cost
$143.6K - $258.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/142
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children's fitness and entertainment
Startup Cost
$95.7K - $117.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/23
Gold's Gym
Health and fitness centers
Startup Cost
$2.2M - $5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
140/581
Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC
Infant and child swimming lessons
Startup Cost
$1.4M - $3.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/89
GYMGUYZ
Mobile personal training
Startup Cost
$56.1K - $121.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
22/218
Hard Exercise Works
Boot camp fitness programs
Startup Cost
$126.3K - $476.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/17
Hardcore Fitness Boot Camp
Group training
Startup Cost
$285.2K - $621.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/9
Hi-Five Sports Franchising
Youth sports programs
Startup Cost
$17.9K - $388.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/15
Honor Yoga
Yoga and meditation classes
Startup Cost
$199.97K - $299.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/10
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics
Startup Cost
$59.9K - $69.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/146
Iron Legion Franchise Co. LLC
Strength training and fitness programs
Startup Cost
$107.6K - $171.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Jabz Franchising LLC
Boxing studios for women
Startup Cost
$147.2K - $242.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/16
Jazzercise Inc.
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
Startup Cost
$2.4K - $17.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/8
Just You Fitness
Personal training
Startup Cost
$16K - $29.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/4
Kidokinetics
Mobile children's physical education programs
Startup Cost
$42.9K - $57K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/5
Kidz On The Go
Mobile children's fitness programs
Startup Cost
$100K - $125K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/2
Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.
Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs
Startup Cost
$18.1K - $46.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/161
Last Real Gym
Gyms
Startup Cost
$412.6K - $797.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Legends Boxing
Boxing fitness programs
Startup Cost
$289.5K - $524.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/5
Little Land Play Gym
Indoor play facilities and pediatric therapy
Startup Cost
$225.5K - $498.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/8
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness
Boxing fitness studios
Startup Cost
$199.6K - $598K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/5
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup Cost
$36.8K - $277.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/694
MyFitness Butler
Mobile personal training
Startup Cost
$56.6K - $84K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
NZone Sports of America Inc.
Sports leagues and programs for ages 2 to 15
Startup Cost
$41.1K - $58.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/47
One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports
Youth sports leagues/children's sports enrichment programs
Startup Cost
$16.4K - $94.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/27
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
Startup Cost
$575.4K - $1.5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
17/1
Outlaw FitCamp Fitness Studios
Functional interval training fitness studios
Startup Cost
$191K - $305.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/2
Overtime Franchise
Youth sports programs
Startup Cost
$32.7K - $56.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/17
Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Inc.
Yoga and fitness classes
Startup Cost
$245K - $390K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/51
Parisi Speed School
Youth sports performance training
Startup Cost
$13.3K - $155.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/99
Physique 57
Barre fitness classes
Startup Cost
$272K - $603.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/0
PickUp USA Fitness
Basketball-focused fitness clubs
Startup Cost
$402.3K - $999.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/5
Planet Fitness
Fitness clubs
Startup Cost
$1.1M - $4.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
80/1
Pure Barre
Barre fitness classes and apparel
Startup Cost
$198.7K - $446.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/516
Pure Physique
Fitness and wellness centers
Startup Cost
$125.1K - $184.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Red Effect International Franchise
Infrared fitness studios
Startup Cost
$149.5K - $1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/5
RedLine Athletics Franchising LLC
Youth athletic training centers
Startup Cost
$4.3K - $422.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/21
Regymen Fitness
Fitness studios
Startup Cost
$402K - $865K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/1
Retro Fitness
Health clubs
Startup Cost
$944.3K - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/147
Row House Franchise
Indoor rowing classes
Startup Cost
$257.7K - $400.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/15
SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic
Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
Startup Cost
$44.5K - $1.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/154
Sasquatch Strength
Group functional training
Startup Cost
$67.3K - $175.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
Self Made Training Facility
Private personal training and supplement sales
Startup Cost
$263.98K - $725.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/15
Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy
Sports camps and programs
Startup Cost
$30K - $71.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
65/102
Snap Fitness Inc.
24-hour fitness centers
Startup Cost
$153.98K - $529.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
38/1
Soccer Shots Franchising LLC
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup Cost
$41K - $53.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/223
Sportball
Sports programs for ages 16 months to 12 years
Startup Cost
$50.2K - $68.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/26
StretchLab Franchise
Assisted stretching classes and related therapy services
Startup Cost
$169.3K - $248.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/36
Stride Franchise
Fitness studios
Startup Cost
$233.9K - $493K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Sudore Wellness
Group interval training
Startup Cost
$230K - $437.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Tapout Fitness
Fitness and martial arts
Startup Cost
$139.7K - $695.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/14
TGA Premier Sports
Youth sports programs
Startup Cost
$18.8K - $68.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/121
The Barre Code
Barre fitness classes
Startup Cost
$198.5K - $418.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/35
The Camp Transformation Center
Fitness/weight-loss services
Startup Cost
$167K - $326.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/98
The Exercise Coach
Personal training
Startup Cost
$106.1K - $298.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/68
The Little Gym Int'l.
Child-development/fitness programs
Startup Cost
$181.5K - $431.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/430
The Max Challenge
10-week fitness and nutrition programs
Startup Cost
$150.8K - $349.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/70
Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
Startup Cost
$160.5K - $519.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/185
Tough Mudder Bootcamp
High intensity interval training studios
Startup Cost
$377.7K - $560K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/6
TruFusion
Group fitness studios
Startup Cost
$1.5M - $3.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/6
Tutu School
Children's ballet schools
Startup Cost
$73.7K - $135.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/31
UFC Gym
Boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu jitsu, high-intensity interval training, and group fitness classes
Startup Cost
$199K - $4.2M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
14/127
Workout Anytime 24/7
24-hour health clubs
Startup Cost
$555.5K - $996.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/173
YogaSix
Yoga classes
Startup Cost
$283.3K - $452.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/21
Zooga Yoga Enterprises Inc.
Yoga classes for children and families
Startup Cost
$88.4K - $282.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/2

Health

Franchises offering health products and services have always formed a fairly small but growing corner of the franchise world. In recent years, though, the face of this category has changed from largely traditional health services to more alternative offerings, such as acupuncture, cryotherapy, IV therapy, and cannabis.

100% Chiropractic
Chiropractic services, massage therapy, nutritional supplements
Startup Cost
$116K - $629.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/32
101 Mobility
Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Startup Cost
$118.3K - $216.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/168
4ever Young
Preventative health, wellness, and aesthetic services
Startup Cost
$237.9K - $398.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/0
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy
Physical therapy
Startup Cost
$148.4K - $344.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
46/25
BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers
Hormone-based weight-loss and wellness services
Startup Cost
$155.7K - $208.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/21
Discover CBD
Hemp-derived CBD products
Startup Cost
$89.3K - $170.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/2
Franny's Franchising
CBD products and accessories
Startup Cost
$138.1K - $252.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services
Startup Cost
$148.8K - $819K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
14/370
Good Feet Worldwide LLC
Arch supports, related products
Startup Cost
$123.8K - $229.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
13/128
GreenLight Mobility
Home modifications for the disabled and aging
Startup Cost
$85.6K - $123.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
HealthSource Chiropractic
Chiropractic, rehabilitation, massage, nutrition, and wellness services
Startup Cost
$58.5K - $383.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/172
iCryo
Cryotherapy, wellness, and pain management services
Startup Cost
$239.4K - $591.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/3
Lice Clinics of America
Lice-treatment services and products
Startup Cost
$68K - $104.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/209
Miracle-Ear Inc.
Hearing aids
Startup Cost
$119K - $352.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
54/1
Mobility City Holdings
Wheelchair and mobility scooter repair, cleaning, rentals, and sales
Startup Cost
$121.2K - $233.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/10
Mobility Plus
Mobility scooters, ramps, stair lifts
Startup Cost
$97.8K - $149.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/24
Modern Acupuncture
Acupuncture
Startup Cost
$255.4K - $663.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/47
My Eyelab
Eye care and eyewear
Startup Cost
$407.5K - $585.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
45/22
One Cannabis
Retail cannabis dispensaries
Startup Cost
$325.3K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
Pearle Vision
Eye care and eyewear
Startup Cost
$77.7K - $620.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
107/418
Perspire Sauna Studio
Infrared sauna studios
Startup Cost
$240.3K - $399.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/2
Physical Therapy Now Franchise
Physical therapy
Startup Cost
$150.1K - $205.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/24
Profile by Sanford
Weight-loss and wellness services
Startup Cost
$445K - $699.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
31/102
Relax The Back Corp.
Products for relief/prevention of back and neck pain
Startup Cost
$219.7K - $391.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/90
Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy
Wellness services
Startup Cost
$373.7K - $596.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/18
Structural Elements
Orthopedic wellness clinics
Startup Cost
$266.7K - $458.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/2
The Hydration Room
Vitamin IV and injection therapy
Startup Cost
$92.6K - $166.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/2
The Joint Corp.
Chiropractic services
Startup Cost
$182.7K - $368.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
55/419
The Salt Suite
Salt therapy
Startup Cost
$187.7K - $307.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/6
Titan Medical Center
Medical rejuvenation therapy and weight-loss centers
Startup Cost
$160.2K - $229.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Transcend Hospice
Hospice agencies
Startup Cost
$77.2K - $114.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/0
True Rest Franchising LLC
Floatation therapy
Startup Cost
$359.9K - $778.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/27

Juices/Acai Bowls

Consumers seeking healthier, fresher fast-food options have driven the strong growth of juice and smoothie franchises. Many have also added acai bowls to their menus, and the popularity of this item can be seen in the fact that a number of new franchisors make it the centerpiece of their concepts.

Bahia Bowls
Acai and pitaya bowls, smoothies, coffee, kombucha
Startup Cost
$178.8K - $249.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Clean Juice
Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls
Startup Cost
$259K - $502.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/68
Deezfruta
Juices and smoothies
Startup Cost
$99.9K - $135.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Jamba
Smoothies, juices, bowls, healthful snacks
Startup Cost
$273.6K - $504.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/853
Juice It Up!
Raw and cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai and pitaya bowls, healthful snacks
Startup Cost
$214.4K - $377.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/84
Main Squeeze Juice Co.
Smoothies, cold-pressed juices, acai bowls, coffee drinks
Startup Cost
$300K - $595K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/9
Nekter Juice Bar Inc.
Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, non-dairy ice cream
Startup Cost
$254.5K - $466.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
42/103
Planet Smoothie
Smoothies and snacks
Startup Cost
$77.7K - $327.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/136
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
Juices, smoothies, bowls
Startup Cost
$236.5K - $345.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/84
Smoothie King
Smoothies, healthful snacks, health products
Startup Cost
$263.6K - $844.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
36/1
SoBol
Acai bowls
Startup Cost
$187.2K - $390K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/32
Sweetberry Bowls
Acai bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps
Startup Cost
$123.7K - $257.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
14/5
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads
Startup Cost
$246.5K - $580.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/783
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar
Acai bowls, juices, healthful food
Startup Cost
$132.7K - $186.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Vitality Bowls
Acai bowls, smoothies, juices, paninis, salads
Startup Cost
$170.1K - $604K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/68

Mexican Food

In franchising, the Mexican food category is less saturated than burgers, pizza, or sandwiches, but the cuisine itself has only gained in popularity among American diners, making the industry ripe for growth. And the versatility of Mexican food means there’s a wide variety of concepts, from fast food to Tex-Mex to more traditional fare.

Baja Fresh
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$229.2K - $994.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/131
Bubbakoo's Burritos
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$131.5K - $398K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/21
California Tortilla
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$402.4K - $697K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/36
Chronic Tacos Enterprises Inc.
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$294K - $799K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
6/48
Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill
Mexican/American food
Startup Cost
$859.7K - $2.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
312/274
Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill
Tex-Mex food
Startup Cost
$400K - $850K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/4
Drunken Taco Franchising LLC
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$143.9K - $197.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Baja-style Mexican food
Startup Cost
$858.5K - $1.3M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
11/135
Go Burrito
Burritos and beer
Startup Cost
$435K - $962K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Moe's Southwest Grill
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$443.5K - $1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/713
Pancheros Mexican Grill
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$404.3K - $931K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
28/43
Qdoba Mexican Eats
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$754K - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
362/371
Quesada Burritos & Tacos
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$239K - $320.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/121
Rusty Taco
Tacos
Startup Cost
$529.8K - $796.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/22
Taco Bell
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$525.5K - $2.96M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
474/6
Taco John's Int'l. Inc.
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$1.1M - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/382
Taco Rico Tex-Mex Cafe
Mexican food
Startup Cost
$129.8K - $285.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/1

Pets

There’s no denying the attraction of a franchise that involves working with cute animals all day. And making life easier for pet owners can be financially rewarding as well. Spending on pets increases year after year, with an estimated $75 billion spent by Americans in 2019, according to the American Pet Products Association

Always Faithful Dog Training
Dog training
Startup Cost
$42.5K - $65.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/15
Ark Pet Spa & Hotel
Pet boarding, daycare, grooming, and products
Startup Cost
$438.8K - $1.8M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/0
Auntie Jo's Pet Sitting Franchise Group LLC
Pet-sitting, dog-walking, horse and farm care
Startup Cost
$39.4K - $49.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Aussie Pet Mobile Inc.
Mobile pet grooming
Startup Cost
$151.2K - $159.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/279
Ben's Barketplace
Pet health-food stores
Startup Cost
$178.6K - $350.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/1
Camp Bow Wow
Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming; in-home pet care
Startup Cost
$751K - $1.5M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
11/158
Camp Run-A-Mutt
Dog daycare and boarding
Startup Cost
$264.1K - $589.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/12
Central Bark
Dog daycare
Startup Cost
$421.3K - $586.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/25
Dee-O-Gee
Pet supplies and services
Startup Cost
$157.1K - $555K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/4
Dog Training Elite Franchising
Dog training
Startup Cost
$79.7K - $261.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/3
Dogtopia
Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services
Startup Cost
$757.3K - $1.6M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/96
EarthWise Pet
Pet food and supplies, grooming, self-wash, training, and walking
Startup Cost
$230.5K - $565.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/55
easyvetclinic
Walk-in veterinary clinics
Startup Cost
$159K - $288K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/6
Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup Cost
$19.97K - $28.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/70
Hounds Town USA
Dog daycare, pet boarding, pet grooming
Startup Cost
$263.8K - $422.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/7
Husse
Pet-product delivery
Startup Cost
$21K - $107.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/539
In Home Pet Services Inc.
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup Cost
$9.2K - $35.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/14
Instinct Dog Training Inc.
Dog training
Startup Cost
$344.6K - $588.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/1
Jemelli
Dog-food delivery
Startup Cost
$34.3K - $43.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel
Luxury dog daycare and boarding
Startup Cost
$899.7K - $1.7M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/8
Mutts Canine Cantina
Dog parks with bars and grills
Startup Cost
$957.2K - $1.4M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/0
Paws Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup Cost
$29.6K - $72.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/2
Pet Door USA
Pet door sales and installation
Startup Cost
$22.95K - $27.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/0
Pet Passages
Pet funeral and cremation services and products
Startup Cost
$40.5K - $385K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
2/5
Pet Supplies Plus
Retail pet supplies and services
Startup Cost
$440.6K - $1.3M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
219/240
Pet Wants
Natural pet-food stores/delivery
Startup Cost
$59.8K - $202K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/124
Petland
Pets, pet supplies, boarding, daycare, grooming
Startup Cost
$290.5K - $1.1M
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
16/216
Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
Startup Cost
$105.95K - $258.2K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/22
Salty Paws
Dog ice cream shops
Startup Cost
$99.3K - $175.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/0
Scenthound
Dog grooming
Startup Cost
$206.4K - $378.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/0
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
Startup Cost
$49.8K - $145.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/137
The Dog Stop
Dog care services and products
Startup Cost
$259.5K - $675.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
4/14
The Healthy Animal
Health food for dogs and cats
Startup Cost
$101.7K - $177.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/2
Wag N' Wash Natural Food & Bakery
Pet food and supplies, grooming
Startup Cost
$477.95K - $836.3K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
5/13
Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Startup Cost
$150.8K - $260.99K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/341
Zoom Room
Indoor dog training and socialization, pet products
Startup Cost
$147.1K - $300.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
3/6

Restoration Services

What’s hot in franchising isn’t always about what’s new or glamorous; often it has more to do with what has staying power. The restoration category, with its recession-proof reputation and steady growth, is a prime example. Disasters will always happen-- and there will always be a need for someone to clean up after them.

1-800 Water Damage
Restoration
Startup Cost
$132.1K - $206.7K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
7/89
1-800-Packouts
Building contents packing, cleaning, storage, and restoration
Startup Cost
$69.5K - $234K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/84
911 Restoration
Residential and commercial property restoration
Startup Cost
$70.1K - $226.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/179
AdvantaClean
Restoration
Startup Cost
$113.1K - $244.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/227
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network LLC
Restoration of textiles and electronics
Startup Cost
$63.7K - $508.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/150
Delta Restoration Services
Insurance/disaster restoration
Startup Cost
$129.7K - $269.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/27
DKI
Property restoration
Startup Cost
$22.1K - $94.8K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/305
Duraclean
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation
Startup Cost
$79.6K - $129.9K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
9/262
PuroClean
Property damage restoration and remediation
Startup Cost
$72.8K - $192.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/285
Rainbow Int'l. Restoration
Indoor cleaning and restoration
Startup Cost
$172.2K - $278.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/419
Restoration 1
Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration
Startup Cost
$79.1K - $183.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/201
Service Team of Professionals (STOP)
Water/fire restoration, mold remediation
Startup Cost
$78.6K - $138.5K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/34
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Startup Cost
$93.7K - $294.4K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
10/4
Servpro
Fire, water, and other damage cleanup and restoration
Startup Cost
$160.1K - $213.95K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/1
Steamatic Inc.
Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation, air quality control
Startup Cost
$114.4K - $195.6K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
0/189
Storm Guard Roofing & Construction
Roofing, exterior restoration
Startup Cost
$180.4K - $305.1K
Total Units (Franchised / Company-Owned)
1/35

