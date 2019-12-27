News and Trends

Elon Musk Says Disney+ Is Coming to Teslas 'Soon'

Elon Musk tweeted that Baby Yoda is "coming soon" to a Tesla near you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Says Disney+ Is Coming to Teslas 'Soon'
Image credit: Picture Alliance | Getty Images
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Disney+ is coming to Tesla's theater mode, at least according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk. In response to a question about bringing Disney's service to Tesla vehicles, Musk responded "Coming soon." It means that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, you'll be able to enjoy The Mandalorian in your car. And that there's another thing you can boast about to your friends who can't watch TV -- while parked -- on their ICI.

Theater Mode was rolled out as part of the Version 10.0 update earlier this year and allowed people to use their Tesla's screen for more than just controlling the car. Initially, it offered Netflix, YouTube and Hulu options (as well as local alternatives in China), available only when the car is parked. In addition, Tesla Arcade enabled folks to play a limited version of Cuphead, should they have a USB gamepad in the car.

Related: The Unglamorous First Jobs of Successful People Such as Elon Musk

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Fortnite Is the United States' Favorite Video Game

News and Trends

Here Come the 'Star Wars' Scams: Don't Fall for Them

News and Trends

How Student Athletes Can Prepare to Become Entrepreneurs