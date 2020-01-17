Technology

Block It Out: Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose 700 ushers in a new generation of noise cancelling headphones by dramatically increasing voice pickup while also eliminating noise at the same time.
Image credit: Bose
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bose 700 ushers in a new generation of noise cancelling headphones by dramatically increasing voice pickup while also eliminating noise at the same time. Bose 700’s adjustable noise cancellation feature lets you decide how much background noise you want to hear, with the highest setting delivering total silence, or Conversation Mode, which lets in ambient noise– ideal for times like when you’re in the airport and you need to hear announcements.

Source: Bose

The headphones have touch-enabled features for common commands like answering calls, pausing music, or skipping tracks. Of course, the basics are covered too, as you can enjoy listening to crystal clear music. With a lightweight, seamless design, and up to 20 hours of battery, Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones are ideal for all day use. Even better, the headphones fold flat and store neatly in a thin, hard case, making it an optimal choice for must-have travel gear.

