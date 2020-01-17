Innovation

[Trends 2020] Collaboration Is the New Innovation

The biggest collaboration boosting the growth of different businesses in India is the partnership between banks and fintech companies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
[Trends 2020] Collaboration Is the New Innovation
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chief business officer, ePaisa
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We’re at the dawn of a golden period of fast business innovations. One of the budding innovations is collaboration between different entities, the primary cause of business disruption.

As per a PwC report, collaboration is already a priority for many CEOs, with 86 per cent stating collaboration as a very important skill. These industry experts and influencers believe that a collaborative approach is remarkably effective, and its aim is to provide solutions and better services in running SMEs, MME’s and large-sized businesses.

Currently, the biggest collaboration which is boosting the growth of different businesses in India is the partnership between banks and fintech companies irrespective of the company size. Banks can either choose to embrace fintech and innovate together or lose the competitive edge to other banks.

But directly or indirectly, each collaboration results in benefit of the mass. For instance, let’s take the QR code payment solutions provided by the different payment wallets such as Paytm, Google Pay or POS service providers such as ePaisa, Pine labs and more which help people to experience a two-step hassle-free transaction.

It won’t be wrong to say that banks and fintech collaboration played an important role in digitalising and introducing various payment options for India.

In all such partnerships, banks are the service providers but fintech executes those services in a user-friendly application or software for customers.

It has also been witnessed that fintech across all line of business are building innovative framework and banks are upfront partnering with them. Just not payment processing, but the entire ecosystem in banks is getting digitalized, i.e. standard operation process, human resources engagement, etc.

Banks do have innovative ideas but the challenge is executing the ideas into technology which is actively done by bank and fintech collaboration. Due to these innovative ideas, there has been great growth in the fintech sector globally which is helping all other business sectors to grow as well by digitalizing them.

Now let’s take an example of the easy commute we can do because of the easy recharge options, the instant bill payments we can do because of all payment wallets, how a shopkeeper can manage his inventory and do quick billing simultaneously with one single point of sale, etc. All these are being possible because of experts coming together with something new, something more useful for the people.

In the future, innovative ideas that are the result of collaborations will take the market into another level. For instance, the implementation of artificial intelligence by banks developed by fintech is improving customer experience and gauge business strategies, among others, and these collaborations will become ever more popular in the marketplace by the increasingly driven forces of digital disruption. The digital future which will be forged by cloud services, smart mobility, social media and big data analytic power will help each and every business to flourish and grow rapidly. But all these won’t be possible under one roof, only an industrial mash-up can provide these.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Innovation

Local Innovation Surging In India

Innovation

Gardening the Culture of Innovation

Innovation

Design Thinking is to Innovation what Six Sigma is to Quality