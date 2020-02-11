Podcasts

The Green Berets Who Traded Bullets for Bourbon

Their covert mission into Afghanistan inspired a book, a movie, a monument and now, an award-winning bourbon.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Green Berets Who Traded Bullets for Bourbon
Image credit: instagram.com/horsesoldierbourbon
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
2 min read

This week's episode of Get a Real Job focuses on a group of brave men who have chosen action over safety for their entire lives.

In the days after 9/11, while many Americans were watching the news in a state of shock and horror, a team of 12 Green Berets covertly entered Afghanistan and waged war against the Taliban ... on horseback.

Riding horses as they penetrated the forbidding landscape of Afghanistan wasn't part of the plan. But almost nothing about their mission, code-named Task Force Dagger, had a plan anyway. They were dropped in-country and basically told to figure it out as they went along. 

Despite being outnumbered 40 to one and having little-to-no contact with their command headquarters, these men, The Horse Soldiers, fought in a series of intense battles side-by-side with militia allies and successfully captured the city of Mazar-i-Sharif from the Taliban, a strategic stronghold.

The Horse Soldier's story inspired a book, a movie and a monument that can be seen at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. Nearly 20 years after Task Force Dagger's success, retired Special Operators Scott Neil, Rob Schaefer, Mark Nutsch, Bob Pennington, Tyler Garner and John Koko, along with Elizabeth Pritchard-Koko, found a new mission: they founded American Freedom Distillery. The all-American company's signature offering is the award-winning Horse Soldier Bourbon, which is sold in bottles pressed in molds made from steel salvaged from the World Trade Center site. 

Related: How To Get Into The Whiskey Business When You Don't Know Anything About the Whiskey Business

Neil, Nutsch and Pennington came by the Entrepreneur office to discuss their lives and their business for this week's episode. We hope you enjoy and feel inspired. And to the Horse Soldiers, and all military men and women listening, we thank you for your service.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Podcasts

Talking to Robots With David Ewing Duncan

8 Podcasting Tips From the Hit 'Girls Gotta Eat'

Podcasts

"What a Country!" Making America Laugh Again With Yakov Smirnoff